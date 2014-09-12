Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Among the many reasons why the Cincinnati Reds have gone 19-33 since the All-Star break and fallen out of postseason contention is the bullpen which has gone 0-14 with a 4.52 ERA in the second half. Manager Bryan said he’ll use the remaining 15 games to get a look at several September call-ups to see who possibly could contribute in relief roles next season.

“We wanted to bring up performers,” Price said.

Right-hander Pedro Villarreal and lefty David Holmberg, who each had spot starts in the major leagues only to be sent back down, are now getting their first chance to get acclimated to the big leagues for an extended period.

Holmberg, who had a 15.63 ERA in two spot starts, rebounded with 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief on Monday. Villarreal, who made two appearances last year including a spot start for the Reds, threw 1 2/3 scoreless frames on Monday before being struck on the forearm by a Matt Holliday line drive.

“You get a spot start and then you go down and maybe get a September call up. It is not really getting acclimated to the big leagues,” Price said. “It is the first time Pedro has had consistent, reliable work and he’s taken advantage of it. He did that because he pitched so well in Triple A.”

Villarreal went 6-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 40 relief appearances and two starts at Triple-A Louisville.

“He could have signed with another team. He chose to come back and performed his way to the big leagues,” said Price. “I embrace those guys. I don’t believe there shouldn’t be some territorial right to be on a major league team because you’re on the 40-man roster.”

Holmberg, Villarreal, left hander Ryan Dennick, and right handers Carlos Contreras and Daniel Corcino are among the young arms who’ll get a look in the season’s final three weeks.

“We have the games in Chicago coming up. I’d like to use one or two of the kids we called up,” Price said.

RECORD: 70-77

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mat Latos, 5-5, 3.25 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 12-9, 3.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto, who hasn’t travelled since being placed on the disabled list July 8 with a quad injury, will join the club on its upcoming road trip and continue baseball activity. Manager Bryan Price said he hasn’t given up on Votto returning this season.

--C Brayan Pena was scratched from the starting lineup on Thursday due to illness. Devin Mesoraco replaced him behind the plate. Pena is batting .259 with 17 doubles, 5 homers and 25 RBI while also doing a solid defensive job filling in at first base for injured Joey Votto.

--RHP Johnny Cueto expressed his desire to win 20 this season, and it appears he’ll get a legitimate shot to achieve that milestone. Cueto earned his 18th win on Thursday afternoon, allowing just three hits with a walk and six strikeouts in eight innings in a 1-0 win over St. Louis. If Cueto stays on schedule, he’ll get three more starts including one on the final day of the regular season. “The secret’s out on Johnny Cueto, he’s special,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

--RF Jay Bruce made a leaping grab in the seventh inning to rob Cardinals 1B Matt Adams of a home run on Thursday afternoon. That run proved crucial in the Reds’ 1-0 win over St. Louis. “I always assume I have a chance on balls like that,” Bruce said. “It was a matter of timing it up to make a play.” Bruce has struggled at the plate this season, batting .216 in 124 games, but he hasn’t let it impact his defense.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a classic pitching duel,” Reds manager Bryan Price after a 1-0 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is day-to-day, but it is possible he won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois