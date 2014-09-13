Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Reds right-hander Mat Latos was scratched with a bone bruise in his right elbow just hours before he was scheduled to start Friday night against the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Latos didn’t make his season debut until June 14 -- coincidentally, in Milwaukee -- because of myriad injuries, including problems with the elbow, but manager Bryan Price says Latos’ current issue is unrelated to anything from earlier in the year.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” Price said. “We do want to give him a couple of days of no throw and treatment and then we’ll reevaluate.”

Latos underwent an MRI exam Thursday in Cincinnati and is optimistic that he’ll return in time for his next scheduled start.

“Hopefully it’s just a one-week thing,” he said. “I hope I‘m able to get out there for my next start and pitch. I don’t have a timeline. I don’t know anything other than I need to be in for treatment.”

In 16 starts, Latos posted a 5-5 record with a 3.25 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings of work.

Rookie right-hander Daniel Corcino started in place of Latos and worked six innings, holding the Brewers to two runs on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts and two wild pitches.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 0-1, 8.25 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-9, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

RHP Daniel Corcino made his first career major league start and took a no-decision after holding the Brewers to two runs on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts over six innings of work. Corcino also recorded his first major league hit with a single to center in the third inning.

--3B Kristopher Negron went 2-for-4 with a home run Friday in the Reds’ 3-2 loss at Milwaukee. Negron came into the game with one hit in his previous 16 at-bats but homered in the first inning off Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse -- his fifth of the season.

--1B Todd Frazier stole his 20th base of the season in the first inning Friday, becoming the third third baseman in Reds history to hit at least 20 home runs (he has 25) and steal 20 bases in one season. Frazier went 1-for-4 at the plate Friday and now has hits in three of his last four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As soon as I got to the mound I forgot about everything. You know, you’ve got to do the job.” -- RHP Daniel Corcino, who made his first major league start Friday and took a no-decision.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is day-to-day, but it is possible he won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Dylan Axelrod

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois