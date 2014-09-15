Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- It is not much, but the sight of Joey Votto taking underhanded pitches was an encouraging one for the Cincinnati Reds.

Out since early July with a distal strain of his left quadriceps, Votto joined the Reds for their three-city trip that began in Milwaukee, and he is working out with the team.

“It’s day to day, station to station,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Everything he’s been doing has been increased effort from when he takes ground balls, moving laterally side to side, the running -- it’s just a progression.”

Even hitting flipped balls in an indoor batting cage is a big step for Votto, who landed on the disabled list twice this season with the same injury and is still hoping to return before the regular season ends in two weeks.

“Getting in there, it’s the first time I’ll get to work in the cage with (hitting coaches) Don Long and Lee Tinsley. That’s the final step before taking batting practice on the field,” Votto said Sunday before the Reds’ 9-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. “I definitely feel like I’ve been making tremendous progress.”

Votto signed a $12 year, $251.5 million contract in April 2012 and hit .312 with 38 home runs and 129 RBIs in a combined 273 games in 2012 and 2013. He has appeared in just 62 games this season, with his most recent action July 5, and he is hitting .255 with six homers and 23 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-79

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 14-10, 3.48 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 8-12, 5.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto took batting practice with underhand pitches Sunday as continues rehabbing from a left quad strain that has kept him out since early July. It is the last step before taking full batting practice. Votto hopes to return before the end of the regular season.

--LF Ryan Ludwick had two hits Sunday, and he has reached safely in seven of his past eight games. During that stretch, Ludwick is batting .318 (7-for-22) with a home run and two RBIs.

--RHP Mike Leake worked six innings Sunday, moving him past 200 for the season for the first time in his career. He gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks, good enough for his 19th quality start of the year, but he took a loss for the first time since Aug. 13.

--RHP Alfredo Simon will try to earn consecutive victories for the first time since July 4-9 when he takes the mound Monday for the Reds when they open a three-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Simon was 12-3 with a 2.70 ERA heading into the All-Star break but is 2-7 with a 4.96 ERA in 11 second-half starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(The umpires) worked him a little bit. They didn’t expand their zone much and made him work, but he battled.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on RHP Mike Leake, who pitched six innings of three-run ball Sunday in Cincinnati’s 9-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) was scratched from his Sept. 12 start. He is considered day-to-day and could return to action in time for his next scheduled start, manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14. Votto hopes to return before the end of the season.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois