Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- With the Cincinnati Reds all but mathematically out of postseason consideration, they’re now taking some longer looks at September call-ups.

Right fielder Yorman Rodriguez and shortstop Jake Elmore were in the Reds starting lineup as they faced the Chicago Cubs in the opener of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

“It’s more opportunity -- September opportunity -- which there hasn’t been a great deal of so far,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We’ve been in the division with three teams in the playoff race so we tried to respect that by running our regular players out there as much as possible.”

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 while Elmore was 0-for-2 with a walk.

September games also offer a sneak peek for when the Reds reconvene next year.

“This is a great opportunity for them to play and for us to get a little more evaluation time before spring training in 2015,” Price said

Right-handed Daniel Corcino, another September call-up, will get the start in Wednesday’s series finale.

“There are opportunities to show us something that gets seven more excited about spring training next year,” Price said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-80

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 18-8, 2.15 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 8-5, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon had a no-decision in his fifth start against the Cubs this season while tossing seven innings of shutout, five-hit ball. He walked just one while striking out three. Simon is 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA against Chicago this year.

--LHP Tony Cingrani is likely done for the season as he recovers from a shoulder injury. “He’s not doing any throwing, he’s doing rehabilitative stuff from my understanding,” Reds manager Bryan Price said on Monday. “He tried to reinitiate the throwing program and it didn’t go so well so he decided to go with strengthening -- to continue to work on his strength to get the inflammation and soreness out. I don’t think there’s any probability at all of him doing any throwing in the immediate future.”

--1B Todd Frazier went 1-for-4 on Monday and has now hit safely in eight straight games against Chicago. He’s 9-for-27 (.333) during the streak and is a career .305 hitter in 27 games at Wrigley Field.

--RF Yorman Rodriguez, one of several September call-ups by the Reds, went 1-for 4 and recorded his second career big league hit with a two-out single to left in the fourth inning.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (18-8, 2.15) makes the start on Tuesday and is on a hot streak against the Cubs. He’s 5-1 with a 1.84 ERA in his last nine starts. He is only one of three pitchers in Reds history to produce 18 wins and 220 strikeouts in a season. If it holds, his 2.15 ERA would be the Reds’ lowest since Gary Nolan’s 1.99 in 1972. Cueto has the potential for three more starts to reach 20 victories. He’d be the first Reds pitcher with 20 since Danny Jackson in 1988 (23-8).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is my first season with the Reds to be a starter. I want to show them I can be a starter for a real long time here and I try to finish strong.” -- RHP Alfredo Simon, who had a no-decision against the Cubs Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) was scratched from his Sept. 12 start. He is considered day-to-day and could return to action in time for his next scheduled start, manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14. Votto hopes to return before the end of the season.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois