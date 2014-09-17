Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton has some impressive numbers to support his bid for National League Rookie of the Year.

But New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is increasingly grabbing headlines and Monday night’s performance is giving Hamilton a run for his money in what appears to be a two-man race for the NL’s top first-year player.

The 26-year-old Mets rookie tied a major league record by striking out the first eight Miami batters he faced. He ended with 13 strikeouts and no decision in New York’s 6-5 loss.

The 24-year-old Hamilton, meanwhile, is batting .257 with six home runs and 48 RBIs in 145 games. He was 0-for-2 and walked once on Tuesday against the Cubs.

Among all NL players he's second in steals (56) and tied for third in outfield assists.

But he's struggled in the second half with a .214 average, one home run, 10 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

DeGrom was 0-4 on June 16 but in his last 13 starts has gone 8-2 with a 1.77 ERA. For the season, deGrom has a 2.62 ERA and 2.88 fielding independent pitching (FIP), which measures what a player’s ERA would look like if the pitcher were to have experienced league average results on balls in play and league average timing.

If Hamilton prevails, he will be the Reds’ eighth rookie of the year honoree and first since Scott Williamson in 1999. He’d join a list of such luminaries as Frank Robinson, Pete Rose, Tommy Helms and Johnny Bench.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-81

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Daniel Corcino, 0-0, 5.19 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-2, 2.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto (18-9) struggled in his 22nd career start against the Cubs, giving up all six runs on five hits while allowing a season-high five walks while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings of work. It’s the most walks since giving up six on Aug. 23, 2011, at Miami. He fell to 9-8 with a 3.24 ERA all-time against the Cubs.

--CF Billy Hamilton remains a contender for National League rookie of the year, leading first-year players in RBIs, multi-hit games, runs, hits, total bases, doubles, stolen bases and extra base hits. Among all NL players he’s second in steals (56) and tied for third in outfield assists. The 24-year-old Hamilton is currently batting .258 with six home runs and 48 RBIs in 145 games. But he’s struggled in the second half with a .214 average, one home run, 10 RBIs and 18 stolen bases.

--INF Joey Votto remains on the disabled list for the foreseeable future but did take batting and infield practice prior to Tuesday’s game at Wrigley Field. Votto, out since early July with a quad injury, has said he want to return this season even with just 10 games to go. The onetime National League MVP has played in only 62 games this season and has six home runs and 23 RBIs.

--OF Skip Schumaker was nominated Tuesday by the Reds for the Roberto Clemente Award, recognizing current players who understand the value of helping others. Schumacher, in his first year with the Reds, has been actively involved in Make-A-Wish visits and supports the Jessie Rees Foundation, which works to ensure children fighting cancer have support and resources. He’s a frequent visitor to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center during the season. He’s batted .235 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 83 games. Fans can vote at chevybaseball.com.

--RHP Daniel Corcino, one of 10 September call ups, makes his fourth major league appearance as he starts Wednesday’s series wrap up. It will be his second career appearance and first career start against the Cubs. Corcino made his first big league start in last Friday’s 3-2 walk-off loss at Milwaukee and singled off Kyle Lohse in his first career plate appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we’re going to win consistently we’ve got to be able to compete a little better offensive against the really good pitchers.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) was scratched from his Sept. 12 start. He is considered day-to-day and could return to action in time for his next scheduled start, manager Bryan Price said.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14. Votto hopes to return before the end of the season.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Mat Latos

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois