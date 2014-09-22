Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The Cincinnati Reds, who were expected to contend for the National League Central title, are closing out a disappointing season. They collapsed after the All-Star break and will finish with a losing record.

However, there were bright spots for the Reds. The most unexpected might have been Alfredo Simon’s performance as a starting pitcher.

Simon pitched Cincinnati to a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night, his 15th victory of the season. That is two fewer than he amassed in his first 177 major league games, with Simon spending most of that time working out of the bullpen. While he was a reliable reliever for Cincinnati the last two years, he was inserted into the rotation only because Mat Latos started the year on the disabled list.

Simon never moved back to the bullpen. He went 12-3 in the season’s first half to earn his first All-Star Game trip, and although he struggled for most of the second half, he gained a second wind in September.

While Simon didn’t offer much in the way of analysis on his latest accomplishment, he allowed that he was happy with reaching 15 wins. So was manager Bryan Price.

“He really battled his tail off,” Price said. “It’s great to see him finishing strong.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 6-3, 1.78 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 18-9, 2.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mat Latos, who missed his past two scheduled starts due to a bone bruise in his right elbow, was shut down for the season Sunday. In 15 starts this year, Latos went 5-5 with a 5.25 ERA. RHP Daniel Corcino will start again in Latos’ place Wednesday against the Brewers.

--RHP Alfredo Simon added to his career-high win total Sunday night, bagging his 15th while working through a calf cramp that hit him in the fifth inning. Simon scattered seven hits and two runs in six innings, walking two and fanning three. Simon had a 17-inning scoreless streak snapped in the fifth, but he was still good enough to beat St. Louis for the second time this month.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (18-9) has two starts remaining this season, and he will try for win No. 19 Tuesday night when he faces Milwaukee at Great American Ball Park. Cueto is coming off a rough start Sept. 16, when he lost 7-0 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He gave up six runs on five hits and five walks over 5 2/3 innings. Cueto is 6-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 15 career starts against the Brewers, winning both of his outings this year.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left quadriceps) took batting practice and ran the bases before games over the weekend, but it is unlikely that he will return to action in the last week of the season. Votto has missed 94 games this year, including every game since July 8, when he went on the DL for the second time this year. Votto is hitting .255-6-23, although his on-base percentage is a robust .390 as he has 47 walks in 272 plate appearances.

--C Devin Mesoraco (stomach flu) was back in the lineup Sunday night, going 1-for-4 with a game-breaking three-run homer in the eighth. Mesoraco left Saturday night’s game before the bottom of the sixth inning after doubling and scoring on a sacrifice fly in the top of the inning. His 23 homers as a catcher are the most for a Cincinnati backstop since Johnny Bench clouted 23 in 1980. Mesoraco has 24 homers overall this year.

--RF Jay Bruce belted solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings, the 15th time in his career that he enjoyed a multi-homer game. Bruce also knocked in a run in the sixth with an opposite-field single, and he could have had a fourth hit if Cardinals 1B Xavier Scruggs hadn’t robbed him with a full-length dive in the second inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those were impactful homers. They weren’t the homers that you hit when you’re down 7-1 and they don’t really mean much. They had good timing tonight.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on the Reds’ four homers Sunday in Cincinnati’s 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14, and he took batting regularly later that week. It is unlikely he will return to action this season.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He is done for the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois