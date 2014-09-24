Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is in favor of Major League Baseball’s initiative to reduce the length of games, but he also sees plenty of challenges inherent in that process.

“It just seems like we add instant replay but we want the reliever to jog in faster from the bullpen,” Price said. “They want the starting pitcher in a (National League) game to make an out, run in, get a sip of water, jog back out on the field. You try to speed up one area of the game, but you add time on another side of it.”

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball unveiled a committee -- composed of Atlanta Braves president John Schuerholz, New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark, Boston Red Sox partner Michael Gordon, Major League Baseball commissioner-elect Rob Manfred, MLB executive vice president Joe Torre and Red Sox chairman Tom Werner -- to tackle the issue of pace of play, which has been on outgoing agenda for commissioner Bud Selig for some time.

Price remains skeptical, though.

“I guess there are ways to speed up the game, but I don’t know if it necessarily benefits the game,” he said. “Are we losing audience because the games are too long during play, or are we losing audience because they’re too long between innings? Has instant replay enhanced our viewership or not? I can’t answer that stuff.”

In the end, Price says managers and players aren’t as in tune to the length of games as fans, and quite possibly media, are.

“I‘m a huge fan of winning in two hours and 20 minutes,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-84

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 12-9, 3.71 ERA) at Reds (RHP Daniel Corcino, 0-1, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto remains somewhat of an enigma. Votto has been on the disabled list since July 8 with a quad injury, and despite there being only six games remaining, Reds manager Bryan Price hasn’t made a decision on whether to play him or not. “He’s doing everything, hitting in the cage, taking groundballs, running the bases,” Price said. “We’ll probably have more on that in the next day or two, not that there’s a whole lot of time left.”

--C Brayan Pena has done an admirable job filling in at first base for injured Joey Votto. But he won’t see a lot of time there during the season’s final week. “He’s played way more than any of us ever expected as far as playing first base,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He may periodically play first or pinch-hit a little bit, but I want to give some of the other guys a chance to play right now.” Pena had a pinch-hit double in the eighth inning on Tuesday.

--RHP Johnny Cueto is one win shy of 20 for the season after he allowed just one run on four hits in eight innings on Tuesday to reach 19 wins for the second time in his career. “He really was in command after the first inning,” said Reds manager Bryan Price, following a 3-1 victory over Milwaukee. “It was a phenomenal performance. If you want to win 20 games you have to keep yourself in the ballgame.” Cueto will start Sunday’s season finale against Pittsburgh trying to become the first Reds pitcher to win 20 games since Danny Jackson in 1988.

--3B Todd Frazier is looking to cap what’s been a career year, homering in the first inning on Tuesday night for the second straight game. Frazier now has 28 homers and 77 RBIs. “I‘m an optimist when it comes to our players, but I think he’s one of the guys who’s just skimming the surface of their ability,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It would feel really good to do that. I hope to feel as good, like today, on Sunday. I just need to go out and do my job.” - Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto, on the possibility of winning 20 games after notching his 19th victory Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14, and he took batting regularly later that week. It is unlikely he will return to action this season, but manager Bryan Price said on Sept. 23 there is still a chance he might play this year.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He is done for the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois