Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Right-hander Mat Latos began the season on the disabled list, and that’s how he’ll end it. But the prognosis looks good for a full recovery by spring training.

Latos missed the first two and a half months after offseason knee and elbow surgeries. He remained relatively healthy, going 5-5 with a 3.25 ERA in 16 starts, before a bone bruise in his right elbow shelved him for the season in mid-September.

Aside from some minor inflammation, Latos remains on track to return by spring training.

“He’s been able to throw, but not completely pain-free,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s been getting regular attention from the training staff. We don’t anticipate any hiccups at all going into spring training.”

Latos, who’s been the subject of trade speculation because his two-year deal runs out after this season, has been a workhorse for the Reds, with 209 or more innings in two seasons since being acquired from San Diego. He pitched at least seven innings in half his starts this season.

If healthy, Latos figures to be a key cog in Cincinnati’s rotation in 2015.

“I don’t think there’s a concern that he’s got some long-term health issues,” Price said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 8-10, 3.46 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-2, 5.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey, on the disabled list since having surgery to repair a small tear in his right flexor mass tendon, has remained with the club and there’s hope that he’ll be ready by Opening Day next season. “Everyone recovers at a certain pace,” manager Bryan Price said. “But I don’t think he’s in jeopardy of missing any significant time during next year, if any at all. We’re hoping that he’s ready by Opening Day.” Bailey, who signed a six-year, $105 million contract in February, went 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts this season.

--CF Billy Hamilton robbed the Brewers’ Ryan Braun of a home run with a spectacular leaping grab in the third inning Wednesday night. In doing so, Hamilton crashed face-first into the wall. He left the game two innings later with mild concussion symptoms. “I was a little dizzy,” he said. “I couldn’t concentrate. Light bothers me a little bit. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

--RHP Daniel Corcino made his third career start on Wednesday night as manager Bryan Price and his staff continue to evaluate the 24-year-old right-hander’s future. Corcino gave up two runs on four hits, with four walks and two strikeouts, in 4 1/3 innings. “He kind of lost it in the fifth,” Price said. “He had a couple of punchouts there in the first and was pitching with a lot of confidence, but he kind of got lateral in his delivery and he couldn’t reel it back in.”

--1B Jack Hannahan snapped an 0-for-6 skid with two hits. It was his first multi-hit game since Sept. 1, 2013. His two hits were the only hits surrendered by Milwaukee starter Kyle Lohse in a complete-game shutout.

--RHP Mat Latos (bruised elbow) remains on track to return by spring training. “He’s been able to throw, but not completely pain-free,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s been getting regular attention from the training staff. We don’t anticipate any hiccups at all going into spring training.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kind of lost it in the fifth (inning). He had a couple of punchouts there in the first and was pitching with a lot of confidence, but he kind of got lateral in his delivery and he couldn’t reel it back in.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Daniel Corcino, who gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings during a 5-0 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (concussion) left in the fifth inning on Sept. 24 after crashing into the center-field fence while making a catch.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14, and he took batting regularly later that week. It is unlikely he will return to action this season, but manager Bryan Price said Sept. 23 there is still a chance Votto might play this year.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He is done for the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois