Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Homer Bailey sat in the Cincinnati Reds clubhouse Thursday morning with his right arm encased in a hard plastic brace keeping his elbow at a 90-degree angle.

“The toughest part is sleeping with it,” the Reds right-hander said.

Bailey had surgery to repair a tear in the flexor mass tendon in his elbow and has been on the disabled list since Aug. 16.

“About a third of it had to be reattached,” Bailey said.

It’s an unfortunate development for the 28-year-old, who signed a six-year, $105 million contract extension in February. Bailey went 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 23 starts this season prior to the injury.

There is no timetable for having the sling removed, but Bailey still is optimistic that he can begin throwing in late December or early January, not far off his normal schedule, which typically has him throwing a few days before Christmas.

“I‘m realistic,” Bailey says. “I could miss one, maybe two starts (to begin the 2015 season). I‘m hopeful that I won’t have to miss any. Right now (rehab) is like a recipe I just have to follow. I do what I‘m told.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-85

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 8-4, 2.93 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 11-13, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton robbed the Brewers’ Ryan Braun of a home run with a spectacular leaping grab in the third inning of Wednesday night’s game, and paid the price. Hamilton suffered a mild concussion when the right side of his head struck the padding at the top of the wall. Hamilton was expected to undergo concussion protocol on Thursday to determine his status for Friday’s series opener against Pittsburgh.

--OF Yorman Rodriguez started Thursday’s game in center field in place of Billy Hamilton who was out with a concussion. Reds manager Bryan Price said he’d like to get Rodriguez an extended look in the outfield but is unable to with only three games remaining. “He’s got a good approach for a young hitter,” said Price of the 22-year old Rodriguez, who was batting .250 with four hits in 16 at-bats. “He has good baseball instincts.”

--1B Joey Votto, with just three games remaining, still is hopeful of returning to the playing field in 2014. He’s been doing daily baseball activity for a couple weeks. “He’s physically in a much better place,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s not 100 percent. We’re not to the point of shutting him down.” Votto’s been on the DL since July 8 with a quad injury.

--2B Brandon Phillips batted leadoff Thursday afternoon for the first time this season and went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. It was Phillips’ eighth home run this season, and first since June 28. He hadn’t homered at Great American Ball Park since May 15.

--LHP David Holmberg made his fifth start for Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon and gave up just two runs on three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out two. “I‘m getting more comfortable,” Holmberg said. “I just tried to keep attacking guys and getting ground balls. I feel good going into spring training.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Terrific effort by him. We probably could’ve run him back out there for the seventh. ... Phillips’ home run gave us separation.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price on LHP David Holmberg after a win over Milwaukee on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (concussion) left the Sept. 24 game and sat out Sept. 25.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14, and he took batting regularly later that week. Manager Bryan Price said Sept. 23 there is still a chance Votto might play this year.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He is done for the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois