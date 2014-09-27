Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Aroldis Chapman hopes for a strong finish to the 2014 season, a few months after having concern that he wouldn’t pitch at all this year.

The Cincinnati Reds’ left-handed closer asked not to speak about the line drive that struck him in the forehead during a spring training game on March 19. He had surgery to install a protective plate to stabilize fractures above his eye, and he didn’t pitch until May 11.

“I haven’t thought a lot about Chapman being hit on March 19,” said Reds manager Bryan Price, of the liner off the bat of Kansas City’s Salvador Perez. “He has asked not to talk about it. Collectively, we’ve tried to steer away from that.”

If there were mental hurdles to overcome after being hit, Chapman never let on.

Chapman is on pace to establish major league records with 17.48 strikeouts per nine innings, a strikeout-to-hits ratio of 5.05 to 1, and highest percentage of batters fanned at 51.8 percent.

Chapman’s velocity has been as fearsome as ever, with at least one 100-plus mph pitch in 51 of his 52 appearances, and reaching 104.53 mph on July 28 in a pitch to Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt.

“I have never witnessed that kind of velocity showing up every day,” said Price.

Chapman recorded his 35th save on Thursday while also experiencing some stiffness in his throwing arm during that outing. His availability for this weekend’s series against Pittsburgh is day-to-day. He was not needed in the series opener on Friday, a 3-1 Pirates win.

“I anticipate him pitching in this series,” said Price.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-86

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 7-10, 3.32 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 15-10, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton missed his second straight start on Friday night with a mild concussion suffered while crashing into the wall while robbing Milwaukee’s Ryan Braun of a home run in the third inning on Wednesday. “Billy is better,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “They are still looking at the things he’s capable of doing. He is day-to-day.” Hamilton leads all National League rookies in stolen bases, RBIs, runs, and extra-base hits, but a recent batting slump has hurt his candidacy for NL rookie of the year.

--3B Todd Frazier was rested on Friday. He’s expected to play the final two regular season games against the Pirates. “I think it was a good time (for a day off),” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s been playing a lot. We’ll get him a little breather before (Francisco) Liriano and (Gerrit) Cole.” Frazier is the only player in the major leagues with at least 28 homers, 77 RBIs and 20 steals.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman briefly was visited on the mound by trainers in the ninth inning Thursday, but he stayed in to record his 35th save. Reds manager Bryan Price said Chapman had “general stiffness” in his arm. “I anticipate him pitching in this (weekend’s Pirates) series,” said Price. “He’s getting treatment and playing catch today, then I will know if he’s available.”

--1B Joey Votto, with just two games remaining in the season, likely will not play again in 2014. Votto’s been on the DL since July 8 with a quad injury. “I think he can go home to rehab,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “At this point and time, he’s done the PRP (injections) and the strengthening. The one thing he couldn’t rush is the speed of the recovery, getting back to 100 percent. We knew it wouldn’t be two months or three months. It would be four or five.”

--RHP Mike Leake pitched seven solid innings in his final start of 2014 on Friday night, giving up just one run on only three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over 106 pitches. He finished the season 11-13 with a 3.70 ERA in 33 starts. “Leake is not sneaking up on anybody in the league,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s always ready to compete.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just whiffed. He hit it hard and it’s not the first ball that knuckled, but as I planted to redirect, I slipped.” - Reds RF Jay Bruce, on the double by Pittsburgh’s Travis Snider that got by him Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (concussion) left the Sept. 24 game and sat out Sept. 25-26. He is day-to-day.

--1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 16. He underwent a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections July 21. He began dry swings and throwing Aug. 26. He took ground balls for the first time Aug. 27 but felt pain while in the quad while moving laterally. He took batting practice against underhand pitches Sept. 14, and he took batting regularly later that week. Manager Bryan Price said Sept. 23 there is still a chance Votto might play this year, but on Sept. 26, he said Votto was done for the season.

--RHP Dylan Axelrod (strained right oblique) left his Sept. 8 start in the first inning. He is unlikely to pitch again this season.

--RHP Mat Latos (bone bruise in right elbow) last pitched Sept. 7. He is done for the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (strained flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 5. Bailey is expected to be ready for spring training.

--LHP Sean Marshall (left shoulder soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery June 24.

--RHP Trevor Bell (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on June 6, but he was shut down after that one outing. He underwent season-ending surgery July 16.

--2B Skip Schumaker had season-ending shoulder surgery Sept. 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Daniel Corcino

LHP David Holmberg

RHP Mat Latos

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Sam LeCure

LHP Manny Parra

RHP Jumbo Diaz

RHP Logan Ondrusek

RHP Pedro Villarreal

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP J.J. Hoover

LHP Ryan Dennick

RHP Dylan Axelrod

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Jack Hannahan

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Kristopher Negron

INF/OF Skip Schumaker

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Jake Elmore

INF/OF Donald Lutz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Ludwick

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Chris Heisey

OF Yorman Rodriguez

OF Jason Bourgeois