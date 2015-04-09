Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Bryan Price said how his bullpen sets up would remain a fluid situation. The Cincinnati Reds manager still is looking for answers after it blew a two-run lead in the eighth inning on Opening Day.

“We’re still trying to define our bullpen,” said Price. “The only way to do that is to let these guys pitch.”

Veteran right-hander Kevin Gregg was hit hard in his Reds debut, allowing a two-run, game-tying homer by Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutcheon in his first chance to solidify his role as setup man behind closer Aroldis Chapman.

It was just one game, and only one guy. But, reminiscent of last season when Reds relievers ranked 14th in the National League in bullpen ERA (4.11) and walks (208) and were tied with the Rockies for the NL lead with 31 losses, 10 of which were earned by right-hander J.J. Hoover.

Hoover earned the victory on Wednesday night.

The second half of the season was particularly bad for the Cincinnati ‘pen which went 1-17 with a 4.49 ERA post All-Star break. That as much as anything contributed to the Reds’ second-half record of 25-42.

But, unlike 2014, this year’s club has more options.

Left-handed starter Tony Cingrani was moved to the bullpen where he’ll team with another dependable lefty in Manny Parra. Veteran Burke Badenhop was acquired in the offseason.

Price said Gregg may or may not be the eighth-inning guy moving forward. With enough interchangeable parts, he can give guys a chance to settle into roles.

On Wednesday night, the bullpen responded by allowing one run through 5 1/3 innings to allow the Reds a chance to win, 5-4, in 11 innings.

“Every season is going to have its highs and lows,” Price said. “You want to stay focused on the day-to-day work. There are times when you’re going to have to show some resiliency.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-18, 4.59 in 2014) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-2, 6.27 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey threw around 75 pitches in a simulated game on Monday at the Reds’ Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., and the reports were positive. “He did really well,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He threw the equivalent of five innings ... and my understanding is it went well.” Bailey remained on track to make a minor league start on April 12 for either Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Pensacola. Bailey had surgery in September to repair a torn tendon in his right forearm.

--LF Marlon Byrd struggled offensively in his Reds debut Monday. But, his running catch in the eighth inning of Pirates OF Gregory Polanco’s long drive likely saved a run. “He’s very sound defensively,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I’ve seen him a lot, and I’ve never seen him as anything other than a solid major league outfielder.” At the plate, Byrd went 0-for-4 with three Ks. He went 1-for-5 on Wendnesday.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make his Reds debut against the Pirates on Thursday afternoon. The 24-year old went 2-2 with a 6.27 ERA in 13 starts debuting for the Marlins last season. He was acquired in the deal that sent right-handed starter Mat Latos to Miami. “I hope to see him pounding the strike zone with quality stuff,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “You can’t evaluate a pitcher unless he’s throwing the ball over the plate. He’s a naturally aggressive kid.”

--RHP Raisel Iglesias will make his major league debut on Sunday against the Cardinals. The 25-year-old defected Cuban star signed a seven-year, $27 million contract in June. The injury to right-hander Homer Bailey and offseason trades of Mat Latos and Alfredo Simon opened up two spots in the Reds rotation, giving Iglesias an opportunity. He went 0-3 with a 3.68 ERA in six spring training appearances with 14 strikeouts and 5 walks in 14 2/3 innings.

--RHP Mike Leake struggled with his control on Wednesday night, and that’s usually a strength. Leake walked six (two intentionally) which is one shy of his career high. And, just 56 of his 107 pitches were strikes. Leake earned a no decision after giving up three runs on five hits through five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just wish I’d come through earlier in the game. It was a good win for us. We battled. When you have the opportunity to get the win you need to come through.” -- Reds 1B Joey Votto after driving in the winning run vs. Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw bullpen sessions regularly at the start of spring training, and he pitched in minor league games March 22, March 27 and April 1. He pitched a simulated game April 6 at extended Spring Training and is expected to make a minor league start April 12.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Chris Dominguez

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker