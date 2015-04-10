Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- J.J. Hoover, perhaps more than any player on the Cincinnati Reds roster, needed a positive start to the season. After enduring a historically bad 2015 campaign, the right-handed reliever is eager to turn the page.

“Last year wasn’t the kind of year I would draw up for myself,” Hoover said. “But, it’s in the past. I’ve moved on.”

Hoover went 1-10 last season, tying him with Harry Gumbert (1947), Tom Hume (1980) and Rob Murphy (1988) for most losses in a single season for a Reds relief pitcher. His 10-game losing streak was the longest ever for a Reds reliever.

“He’s coming off a rough year,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “And people won’t let him forget it.”

The hard-throwing Hoover is a key component for a Reds’ bullpen which collectively struggled in 2014.

Despite Hoover’s demotion to Triple-A Louisville for his last four appearances last year, Price has remained largely steadfast in his support of the 27-year old.

“It gives me a world of confidence,” Hoover said. “But I have confidence in myself. When I‘m out there executing my pitches, good things can happen.”

Hoover earned the victory on Wednesday night, allowing one hit with a strikeout over his two innings in Cincinnati’s 5-4, 11-inning victory over Pittsburgh.

He won his first decision last year, too, before the 10-game skid commenced. Hoover said the big thing for him is to pitch as often as possible.

“I’ll take the ball whenever, as long as they need me,” he said.

RECORD: 3-0

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 14-10, 3.82 in 2014) at Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, did not pitch in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP J.J. Hoover, coming off a 10-loss season, earned the victory in Wednesday night’s 5-4, 11-inning win over Pittsburgh. Hoover won his first decision last season as well, before a club-record 10-game losing streak. But, Hoover said his confidence hasn’t waned. “He’s coming off a rough year,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “And people won’t let him forget it.”

--CF Billy Hamilton is back to his disruptive ways. The speedy leadoff man was on base four times on Wednesday night, including three singles and walk and stole three bases. “He’s a pain in the butt when he does that,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Hamilton had two steals in Thursday’s win, giving him six in three games.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his Reds debut on Thursday afternoon against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on five hits, including a solo homer by Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez, in six innings. He walked one and struck out six over 73 pitches. “I got a lot of early outs,” DeSclafani said. “I was just trying to locate all my pitches.”

--1B Joey Votto, who missed 99 games last season with a quad strain, looks strong to begin the season. On Thursday, he homered for the first time since May 10. He’s batting .357 in his first three games back from injury.

--RHP Jumbo Diaz was a workhorse in the Pirates series, appearing in all three games, allowing just one hit. He walked none and struck out four in 2 1/3 innings. Reds manager Bryan Price is looking for this type of consistency to establish roles in the bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We all know where we were picked in the division. We all feel we have a much better team.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after completing a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw bullpen sessions regularly at the start of spring training, and he pitched in minor league games March 22, March 27 and April 1. He pitched a simulated game April 6 at extended Spring Training and is expected to make a minor league start April 12.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

