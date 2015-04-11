Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Billy Hamilton isn’t getting any faster. But after playing 152 games last season at the big-league level, perhaps the Cincinnati Reds center fielder is a little smarter.

Hamilton was a perfect 6-for-6 on stolen base attempts during Cincinnati’s three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, becoming just the second player since 1900 to record six steals in his first three games, the first since Vince Coleman in 1987.

Hamilton improved to 7-for-7 when he walked and stole second in the eighth inning on Friday then scored the eventual winning run on a sacrifice fly.

“The one thing I wanted to do (this season) was cut down on my strikeouts,” said Hamilton, who fanned 117 times last year. “I’ll take a walk whenever I can.”

Hamilton stole 56 bases during his rookie season, but was caught a league-leading 23 times.

“I don’t think his speed’s gotten any better. I just think it comes down to he’s making better decisions on when to go,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

Hamilton reached the major leagues last season after setting a professional baseball single-season record in 2012 with a combined 155 stolen bases between Class A Bakersfield and Double-A Pensacola.

Hamilton said he was, at times, overly eager to run during his first season. He said he’s been working on taking the right pitch, knowing when to run. And, doing his homework.

“We’ve got intelligence that’s he putting to work for him,” said Price. “It comes down to picking good spots to go.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-0

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 5-6, 3.20 ERA in 2014) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Joey Votto homered in his first two at-bats off Cardinals right hander John Lackey on Friday night, both to the opposite field. It was the 10th multi-homer game of his career. After missing 99 games last season with a quad strain, Votto isn’t quite ready to declare himself back. “I didn’t have a great spring, but I felt good physically,” said Votto. “It’s early in the season. Things tend to level out. I‘m just trying to go out there and compete.”

--RHP Homer Bailey will start Sunday for Triple-A Louisville vs. Toledo. On Sept. 5, Bailey had surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. “Right now, the plan is for him to pitch in Triple-A on Sunday,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “If there’s something like a 90 percent chance of rain, we may have to change his schedule to accommodate that.” Barring a setback, Bailey’s expected to return in late April.

--RHP Jumbo Diaz impressed manager Bryan Price in the eighth inning of Thursday’s win when he allowed a hit and struck out three. “He had a really good slider. The way you can tell is the reactions of the hitter. They were out in front,” Price said. “It was very impressive the way he threw. He seems to be built for those late-game situations. He’s going to get more opportunities.” In three games, Diaz had allowed just one hit with four Ks in 2 1/3 innings.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias will make his major league debut on Sunday against the Cardinals. “I‘m excited to see Raisel,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s got to get acclimated to starting after pitching in relief for the Cuban national team. He’s got the pitches that will allow him to go deep into games. His stuff and his athleticism are the real deal.” Once Homer Bailey returns from injury, it’s likely that the 25-year old Cuban will go to Triple-A where he can log innings and gain experience. “Let’s let him pitch on Sunday,” said Price. “A lot of things have to go right between now and then.”

--RHP Jason Marquis made his Reds debut on Friday night against the Cardinals, and it didn’t start well. He issued two walks, had a wild pitch, and allowed a two-run homer by Randal Grichuk in the first two innings. But, he settled down, retiring 12 straight in one stretch. “I was jumping out a little bit early on, just getting the ball to home plate a little quick,” Marquis said. “I made an adjustment in the middle of third. I started throwing like I did in Spring Training.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m one bad (dude).” -- Reds 1B Joey Votto, who homered in his first two at-bats in a win vs. St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw bullpen sessions regularly at the start of spring training, and he pitched in minor league games March 22, March 27 and April 1. He pitched a simulated game April 6 at extended Spring Training and make a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on April 12.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Chris Dominguez

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker