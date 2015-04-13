Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Reds outfielder Marlon Byrd said he’s in favor of netting to protect fans from foul balls after a line drive off his bat struck a fan in the head during Saturday’s game.

In the seventh inning, Byrd lined a pitch from St. Louis Cardinals right hander Michael Wacha into the stands on the first-base side. The ball struck 32-year old Nick Thalhammer above his right eye and caromed back on to the field.

“You’re expecting the fans to be safe,” said Byrd. “(If) anybody gets hurt, it’s going to be somebody on the field. It’s scary.”

Thalhammer, a St. Louis native who now lives in Cincinnati, later tweeted: “I used to have Marlon on my fantasy squad. Love seeing him on the Reds but could’ve done without the foul ball to the face”.

Byrd said he communicated via Twitter with Thalhammer, who later posted a photo of the gash above his eye while holding the baseball.

“So he’s doing good. He had a nice little cut above his eye,” Byrd said. “Yeah, I was glad he was OK. I mean, I hit it flush. You see the ball go into the fans and you’re just hoping it misses everyone. Then all of a sudden you see it bounce back out off of somebody.”

Saturday’s game, a 4-1 Cardinals victory, was delayed for several minutes after Thalhammer was struck. Byrd said home plate umpire Joe West was concerned that someone else might be hit if they resumed play while many fans were standing with their backs to home plate while tending to the injured fan.

Although serious fan injuries from foul balls are extremely rare, Byrd believes protective netting in ballparks would make sense.

“There should be netting. I‘m not sure why there’s not,” he said. “We have technology now to where we can get netting to where you can still see and it doesn’t distract you. We just hope the fans can be safe.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 0-0, 4.76 in 2014) at Cubs (LHP John Lester, 0-1, 6.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias made his major league debut on Sunday. The 25-year old Cuban right-hander retired the first seven Cardinals batters he faced. He worked out of a jam in the fourth, but allowed three runs on three hits in the fifth. Iglesias, who signed a seven-year, $27 million deal in June, gave up three runs on five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

--C Devin Mesoraco got a much-deserved rest after becoming the first Reds catcher to start the first five games of a season since Jeff Reed in 1989. Mesoraco, coming off an All-Star season in which he joined Johnny Bench as the only Reds catchers to produce 25 homers and 80 RBIs in a season, has just two hits in 20 at-bats this season. Mesoraco entered Sunday’s game when C Brayan Pena was injured.

--RHP Homer Bailey started for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday in what could be his final tune-up before rejoining the big-league club. Bailey allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He threw 91 pitches, 56 strikes. Bailey will be evaluated to determine the next step, which could be a return to the Reds rotation. On Sept. 5, Bailey had surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. He’s still anticipating a late-April return.

--RHP Kevin Gregg’s struggles continued on Sunday. He gave up Matt Carpenter’s two-run home run in the 11th inning of a loss to the Cardinals. Gregg is 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA in three appearances. “It’s not the start I wanted,” Gregg said. “It got 3-2 to Carpenter. I tried to throw inside and it came back over the plate. It was the one mistake and he made me pay.”

--C Brayan Pena left the game on Sunday after injuring his right shoulder sliding into first base to beat out an infield hit in the seventh inning. He is day to day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a game that was there to win and we didn’t get it done. You don’t win championships when you let games like this get away.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brayan Pena (right shoulder) left the game April 12 after sliding into first base to beat out an infield hit in the seventh inning. He is day to day.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw bullpen sessions regularly at the start of spring training, and he pitched in minor league games March 22, March 27 and April 1. He pitched a simulated game April 6 at extended Spring Training and made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on April 12.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Chris Dominguez

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker