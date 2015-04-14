Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is still looking for the right pitching mix and late-inning consistency.

The Reds used four relievers over the final 2 1/3 innings Monday in a 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Right-handed starter Mike Leake gave up three first-inning runs but settled down and allowed just one more run before departing after seven innings.

“It was really good after the first inning,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He gave up three runs in the first, and it wasn’t until (a) solo homer with nobody on in the sixth that he gave up another run.”

Right-handed reliever Jumbo Diaz entered in the eighth and gave up two runs -- both coming on Jorge Soler’s home run.

But the worst was yet to come.

Left-handed reliever Manny Parra loaded the bases in the 10th with no outs, and right-hander Burke Badenhop gave up the game-winning hit to the Arismendy Alcantara, scoring Soler from third.

”It’s hard to run a rested arm out there anymore,“ Price said. ”We’re seven games into the season. Parra’s been up and down almost every single day, as has Jumbo, (Aroldis) Chapman, (J.J.) Hoover and (Kevin) Gregg . We’ve asked a lot of these guys.

“We need to perform better late-game, let these guys get settled into roles and go out there and perform.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 0-0, 3.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHIP Jake Arrieta, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake gave up three early runs but pitched well through six more innings of Tuesday’s outing, allowing just one run the rest of the way. “I didn’t do my job early and let them back in it and kept them confident I guess, (but) I settled in after that and tried to keep us in,” he said. Leake, who wasn’t involved in the decision, gave up four runs on seven hits, struck out four and walked one in seven innings.

--RHP Homer Bailey took the loss in a rehab start at Triple-A Louisville on Sunday but still rejoined the Reds in Chicago on Monday and could start this weekend in St. Louis. Bailey had surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. He gave up five hits, four runs (three earned) while striking three and walking two Sunday in a 6-3 loss to Toledo.

--RHP Josh Smith was called up Monday from Triple-A Louisville, where he did not make an appearance. He has no previous major league experience. Smith, 27, was selected by the Reds in the 21st round of the June 2010 first-year player draft. Last year, he went 10-7 with a 4.70 ERA in 28 games (24 starts) for Louisville.

--INF Chris Dominguez was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. He played in three games for Cincinnati this season and struck out in all three of his at-bats.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday, one day after making his major league debut. The 25-year old Cuban retired the first seven Cardinals batters he faced. He worked out of a jam in the fourth but allowed three runs on three hits in the fifth. Iglesias, who signed a seven-year, $27 million deal in June, gave up three runs on five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

--C Kyle Skipworth had his contract purchased Monday by the Reds, who have two banged-up catchers, Devin Mesoraco (hip) and Brayan Pena (shoulder). Skipworth, 25, opened the season 2-for-8 for Double-A Pensacola. His only previous major league action was four games for Miami in 2013, when he went 0-for-3.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season, seventh major league start and first at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. He pitched six innings of two-run ball against the Pirates on Thursday.

--C Devin Mesoraco remained in Cincinnati for a scheduled MRI on Monday to determine the cause of discomfort in his left hip. He is listed as day-to-day.

--C Brayan Pena, who left Sunday’s game due to a sore right shoulder, was back in the starting lineup Monday. He went 1-for-4.

--LHP Ryan Dennick was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Josh Smith. Dennick, 28, had an 11.57 ERA in eight relief appearances for Cincinnati last year. He had a 6.75 ERA through two appearances for Triple-A Louisville this year.

--RHP Daniel Corcino was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for C Kyle Skipworth. Corcino, 24, went 0-2 with a 4.34 ERA in five games (three starts) for Cincinnati last year. He pitched one scoreless inning for Double-A Pensacola this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a game that was set up perfectly, and it just didn’t work out.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after the Reds’ bullpen blew a lead and ultimately lost the game Monday, when the Cubs pulled out a 7-6, 10-inning victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13, and he underwent an MRI exam. He is day-to-day.

--C Brayan Pena (sore right shoulder) left the April 12 game. He was back in the starting lineup April 13.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw bullpen sessions regularly at the start of spring training, and he pitched in minor league games March 22, March 27 and April 1. He pitched a simulated game April 6 at extended spring training and made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on April 12. He could be activated as soon as April 17.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Josh Smith

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Kyle Skipworth

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker