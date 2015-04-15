Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Devin Mesoraco remained in Cincinnati nursing a sore hip, but the good news is that a stint on the disabled list doesn’t appear likely for the Reds catcher.

“He still has a bit of soreness so he’s continuing to do some rehab stuff in Cincinnati,” said Reds manager Bryan Price said prior to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

“We’ll have to see how he comes through the treatment. It’s a day-by-day thing and we hope to have him back soon.”

Mesoraco, who hit .273 with 25 home runs and 80 RBIs last year, apparently injured his hip during last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

”At least the initial report is that wasn’t something that was going to necessitate a disabled list deal,“ Price said. ”If it’s going to be a week or longer you have to consider the DL because that’s a long time to play with a man short.

“I really do believe that at this point in time it’s day-to-day and there’s a possibility at any point in time he could be here (in Chicago) ready to play or be in St. Louis (later in the week).”

The Reds wrap up a three-game Wrigley Field series on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 0-1, 5.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) allowed just two hits through a career-high seven scoreless innings as he helped the Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. DeSclafani struck out five and walked two while throwing 97 pitches. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning.

--CF Billy Hamilton was back in the Reds’ leadoff spot on Tuesday after having a day off. He’s the first Reds batter with at least one stolen base in each of his first four appearance of the season since Hall of Famer Barry Larkin opened the 1988 season with seven steals. He led off the fourth and promptly stole second, his major league-leading eighth theft of the season. He has also scored at least one run in six of his seven appearances.

--C Devin Mesoraco is not likely to land on the disabled list as he recovers from a sore hip. Mesoraco remained in Cincinnati for an MRI and continued treatment on Tuesday. But Reds manager Bryan Price says he could rejoin the team at any time if he’s feel ready.

--RHP Homer Bailey is expected to come off the disabled list in the next few days and will rejoin the Reds starting rotation with a scheduled start Saturday in St. Louis. Bailey had surgery last September to repair the torn flexor tendon in his right forearm.

--RHP Jason Marquis (0-0, 4.50 ERA) makes his second appearance of the season and 14th career start against the Cubs in Wednesday’s series finale. His last appearance against Chicago was in August 2010. He last pitched at Wrigley Field in 2009.

--2B Brandon Phillips was involved in a fourth inning collision with Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro at third base. He left the game with what was described as “lightheadedness.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was working tonight. The way he goes about his business, he’s so calm and relaxed. He trusts his stuff. He really deserved this victory.” -- Cincinnati C Brayan Pena on RHP Anthony DeSclafani after a win over the Cubs on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (lightheadedness) left the game April 14 after a collision. He is day-to-day.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-14, and he underwent an MRI exam. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw bullpen sessions regularly at the start of spring training, and he pitched in minor league games March 22, March 27 and April 1. He pitched a simulated game April 6 at extended spring training and made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on April 12. He is scheduled to start April 18.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Josh Smith

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Kyle Skipworth

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker