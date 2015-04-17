Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO --Medical news ranged from positive to promising to status quo for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips was back in the starting lineup after Tuesday’s scary collision with Chicago Cubs shortstop Starlin Castro that led to his a departure due to lightheadedness.

Right-hander Homer Bailey worked a bullpen session prior to the Reds’ series finale against the Cubs and in on track to make his season debut on Saturday against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

“I don’t anticipate any issues,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I would expect that he’ll pitch on Saturday.”

Bailey started the season on the disabled list as he continued recovery from offseason surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his forearm.

But there was little new to report on catcher Devin Mesoraco, who remained in Cincinnati for more treatment on an injured left hip.

“That gives him today and tomorrow to be out at Beacon Medical getting his treatment and getting worked on at a facility with our people there,” Price said. “And then we’ll reassess when he gets done with his workout tomorrow, kind of see where he is and if he’s ready to play or if we have to look at different options.”

Phillips was checked out for concussion symptoms and passed tests late on Tuesday.

“He came in today feeling really great,” Price said.

Phillips went 2-for-4 on Wednesday and extended his hitting streak to four games.

The Reds recalled right-hander Pedro Villarreal from Triple-A Louisville while optioning optioned right-hander Josh Smith to Triple-A. Villarreal entered Wednesday’s game in the seventh inning in relief.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Friday -- Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-1, 0.64 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 1-0, 1.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Marquis (0-1) struggled early with five runs (four earned) allowed on seven hits in four innings of work. “Unfortunately (we) backed into too big of a corner this time,” he said. “I’ve just got to do a better job of coming out attacking the bottom half of the strike zone with my sinker a little bit better.”

--CF Billy Hamilton continued to lead the big leagues with eight stolen bases in eight starts. The Reds were 12-for-12 entering Wednesday, their best start since the 1987 club went 15-for-15 to start that season. Hamilton didn’t get a chance for a ninth, going 0-for-4 on Wednesday.

--2B Brandon Phillips was back in starting lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game suffering from lightheadedness following a collision with Cubs SS Starlin Castro at third base. Wednesday’s start was the 1,334 all-time game with the Reds, 13th all-time and just four behind No. 12 Ted Kluszewski. Phillips went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to four games.

--RHP Pedro Villarreal was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Louisville where he begin the season and earned the win as Louisville beat Toledo 5-0 last Saturday. Villarreal was of the Reds’ final cuts in spring training after making eight appearances. He’s made 15 career relief appearances for Cincinnati since 2012.

--LHP Ryan Dennick, who was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers and optioned to Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday. Dennick made his big league debut for the Reds lat last season.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (0-1, 0.64 ERA) kicks off a weekend series in St. Louis in Friday against Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha (0-0, 2.57 ERA). Cueto makes his third start of the season and second this year against St. Louis. Each of his first two appearances resulted in quality starts. He was the first Reds pitcher to start four straight Opening Days since Aaron Harang started five between 2006-10.

--RHP Josh Smith was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Louisville. Smith was called up to the club on Monday, and never had a chance to make an appearance.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to put your team behind hole like that. Unfortunately backed into too big of a corner this time.” -- Reds RHP Jason Marquis, who took the loss vs. the Cubs on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-15. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw bullpen sessions regularly at the start of spring training, and he pitched in minor league games March 22, March 27 and April 1. He pitched a simulated game April 6 at extended spring training and made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on April 12. He is scheduled to start for Cincinnati on April 18.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Kyle Skipworth

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker