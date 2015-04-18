Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Reds manager Bryan Price was upset by Cardinals right-fielder Jason Heyward’s hard slide into third base in the last game between the two teams Sunday in Cincinnati.

He knows what he hoped to see when the two Central Division foes began a three-game series Friday night in St. Louis, but unfortunately he didn’t get to see it as the Cardinals posted a 6-1 victory.

“The response can be that we come in here and win some games,” Price said. “I’d like to come in here and play well, play strong, play hard. Come in with some attitude.”

The Reds have struggled in recent years against the Cardinals, especially in St. Louis. Since the start of the 2003 season, the Reds have won only three of 33 series in St. Louis, going 3-28-2. Their only series wins in St. Louis over that stretch came in May 2003, June 2006 and September 2011.

In their last 22 series in St. Louis, dating back to August 2006, the Reds have gone 1-20-1, including losing the last eighth consecutive series.

Overall, the Reds have gone 2-13 in their last 15 series against the Cardinals combined in St. Louis and Cincinnati, including losing the series at home last weekend.

“What you want to do is play here like we play every other place we play,” Price said, “so there’s not that ‘trying to get a monkey off your back’ kind of feel. They’ve won a lot of series here. Coming in here and playing well and starting to win some games certainly would ebb the tide a little bit and turn things in the other direction and that’s what we’re looking for. ... We play them 18 times and we’re going to need to beat them.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 0-0, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey will make his 2015 debut on Saturday. He has been out since undergoing surgery for a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm last September. Bailey made a rehab start last Sunday for Triple-A Louisville, throwing 91 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. “It solidifies our rotation,” said manager Bryan Price. “We need him we need him to be a performer for us and give us an opportunity to be a better team in this division.”

--C Devin Mesoraco rejoined the Reds after missing the three games in Cincinnati while getting treatment for a sore left hip. He is available to pinch-hit but has not been cleared to catch. “If we had to put him back there we could,” manager Bryan Price said. “We have a very hard time knowing what is going to transpire when he catches.”

--C Tucker Barnhardt was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. He had played in five games for the Triple-A club, going 5-of-16 (.313) with three doubles and two RBIs. C Bryan Pena is exhibited to play most of the time while C Devin Mesoraco is out, but manager Bryan Price said, “Tucker is ready to catch here. I don’t have any problems at all with Tucker being behind the plate.”

--C Kyle Skipworth was returned to Louisville. He had not appeared in a game with the Reds since being promoted from Double-A Pensacola after C Devin Mesoraco was injured. Skipworth had played in three games for Pensacola before his promotion to the Reds.

--RHP Daniel Corcino, who was designated for assignment on Monday, was claimed on waivers by the Dodgers. Corcino, 24, had pitched just one inning for Double-A Pensacola this season. “We have to protect guys we feel are closer to helping us here,” Price said. “There were guys ahead of him on the depth chart.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s really no reason to get beat right there by Jay. He’s disciplined enough to not chase pitches. ... In the end, it’s just the best decision really to walk Jay.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, who had a choice Friday to pitch to Cardinals CF Jon Jay or intentionally walk him and pitch to C Yadier Molina with the bases loaded.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-17. He was available to pinch-hit but has not been cleared to catch.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right forearm surgery in September 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He threw bullpen sessions regularly at the start of spring training, and he pitched in minor league games March 22, March 27 and April 1. He pitched a simulated game April 6 at extended spring training and made a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on April 12. He is scheduled to start for Cincinnati on April 18.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhardt

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker