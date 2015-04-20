Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Cincinnati Reds starter Mike Leake spun an absolute gem for the Sunday night national TV audience. He threw just 86 pitches over eight innings of baseball, missing the strike zone with only 20 of them.

He retired 15 straight St. Louis batters at one point, doing so with such brevity that he probably could have pitched in a suit and tie without sweating. He needed no more than 14 pitches to get out of any inning and ran up just one three-ball count.

And his reward?

A wholly undeserved 2-1 loss, because his teammates did just as little with Adam Wainwright and because the few mistakes Leake made resulted in damaging hits.

A 2-1 fastball to Matt Carpenter in the bottom of the first drifted over the plate’s middle. Home run. A 1-2 fastball to Jon Jay in the eighth caught too much white. Leadoff double. An 0-1 fastball to Kolten Wong didn’t cut inside as Leake planned. Game-winning sacrifice fly.

Standing in the middle of a library-quiet locker room, Leake summed up the game.

“Jon Jay did what he needed to do,” Leake said. “He got to second base and scored the winning run. You’re not going to score runs every day. All you can do as a starting pitcher is keep your team in the game.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-7

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 1-0, 1.38 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 0-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake deserved a better fate than he got Sunday night. Leake needed only 86 pitches to spin a complete game, throwing 66 strikes and limiting St. Louis to four hits and two runs. But the offense couldn’t crack Adam Wainwright and Leake’s few mistakes -- a Matt Carpenter homer, Jon Jay’s double and Kolten Wong’s sacrifice fly -- ended up killing his chances for a win.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani will get the start Monday night when Cincinnati opens a four-game series in Milwaukee. DeSclafani is coming off the first win of his MLB career Tuesday night, shutting out the Chicago Cubs for seven innings in a 3-2 verdict at Wrigley Field. Acquired from Miami in a December trade that sent Mat Latos south, DeSclafani was the Reds’ No. 6 prospect prior to this year.

--CF Billy Hamilton (right groin) didn’t start Sunday night, but was available to come off the bench if necessary. Hamilton was injured after beating out an infield single in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 5-2 loss. A night off might not be such a bad thing for Hamilton, whose average has fallen off to .195 after a strong first week.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip) didn’t start for the seventh straight game, although he was available to pinch-hit. Coming off the first All-Star season of his career in 2014, Mesoraco was 2-for-21 in the first five games, but hasn’t played since due to the injury. It’s not known when he’ll be able to return.

--OF Brennan Boesch started in place of CF Billy Hamilton and collected the first two hits of his season, doubling in the second and singling to lead off the ninth. Boesch also stole second in the ninth, extending the Reds’ perfect string on the bases to 13-of-13. The former Detroit Tiger could get more playing time, depending on Hamilton’s health, and could also take at-bats away from the struggling Marlon Byrd and his .143 average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think (St. Louis OF) Jon Jay’s a better hitter late in games than early. I tried to get a fastball in on (2B Kolten) Wong and stayed over the middle of the plate. It made me unhappy.” -- Reds RHP Mike Leake, who took the hard-luck loss to St. Louis on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (right groin) did not start April 19, but was available off the bench.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-19. He was available to pinch-hit but has not been cleared to catch. It is not known when he will be able to return.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhardt

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker