Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Devin Mesoraco was not with the Reds on Monday when Cincinnati opened a four-game series against the Brewers at Miller Park

The catcher, who hasn’t played since injuring his hip April 12, remained home to attend to family issues, according to Cincinnati manager Bryan Price.

Mesoraco missed three games at Wrigley Field last week while being examined by a team physician and undergoing physical therapy. He rejoined the Reds in St. Louis on Friday, but didn’t play in the first two games of that series and left the team during Cincinnati’s 2-1 loss Sunday afternoon.

Price said Mesoraco likely would be able to pinch-hit and run but wouldn’t elaborate on Mesoraco’s absence any further in a profanity-laden pregame session with reporters Monday before the Reds’ 6-1 victory at Milwaukee.

“I don’t know what the importance is for everyone to know if we have a player that’s not here,” Price said. “We don’t benefit at all from the other teams knowing we don’t have a player.”

Should the Reds decide to place Mesoraco on the disabled list, he would be eligible to return April 28.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 0-1, 6.30 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 0-2, 5.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Hamilton was back in the Reds’ lineup Monday and went 1-for-5 with a triple and run in Cincinnati’s 6-1 victory over the Brewers. Hamilton left the Reds’ Saturday game in St. Louis after eight innings because of a sore groin and was given a day off Sunday as a precaution but reported no issues when the Reds arrived in Milwaukee. He returned to his usual leadoff spot.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani threw eight shutout innings Monday against the Brewers, extending his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 15. Acquired from Miami as part of the Mat Latos trade, DeSclafani has made three starts on the year and is 2-0 with an 0.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 21 innings.

--1B Joey Votto walked and had two hits Monday, including his fifth home run of the season, in the Reds’ 6-1 victory at Milwaukee. Votto has reached base safely in all 13 games this season and has a .492 on-base percentage. In 46 career games at Miller Park, Votto is batting .319 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He knew this was a very important game for us. Coming from the bullpen, he told me that he was ready and he really proved it.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Anthony Desclafani, who threw eight shutout innings as the Reds beat the Brewers 6-1 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Hamilton (sore right groin) did not play April 19. He was back in the lineup April 20.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-20. He is day-to-day.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

