Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- Two home runs in one game is good. Three homers in two games is great, but Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price is just happy to see Zack Cozart hitting the baseball out of the gate.

The shortstop’s two home runs Tuesday in the Reds’ 16-10 win over the Milwaukee Brewers capped off a 3-for-5 day and boosted his average to .353 on the season. Over the past 10 games, Cozart is batting .435 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

“Zack has been phenomenal defensively, but the offense has been showing up early in the season, and that’s great to see,” Price said. “Last year, he got off to such a slow start, and it was hard to dig out of that big of a hole.”

Cozart hit .180 over the first month of the season and never really got into a groove the rest of the way. He finished the season with a .221 average, but he re-evaluated his approach during the offseason and in spring training.

”There was a lot of times last year, and in the past, where I was just wondering where my hands were,“ Cozart said. ”It would snowball into thinking. When you’re thinking up there, you can’t really hit.

“I remember times last year where I almost didn’t see the pitch because I was worried about where my hands are, if I‘m on time, all these things were compounding and making it tough to hit and be mentally free.”

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 0-2, 2.14 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco returned to the Reds on Tuesday after missing the previous two games for personal reasons. Mesoraco drew a pinch-hit walk in the seventh inning of Cincinnati’s 16-10 victory over Milwaukee. It was his first action since April 12, when he sustained a hip injury.

--3B Todd Fraizer went 2-for-4 with his first career grand slam Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Frazier has a hit in 11 of his 14 games this season. The four RBIs matched his career high.

--SS Zack Cozart hit two home runs Tuesday in Cincinnati’s 16-10 victory over the Brewers. Cozart, who also homered Monday against Milwaukee, is off to a very good start in 2015: Over his past 10 games, he is batting .435 with four home runs and eight RBIs.

--RHP Johnny Cueto takes the mound Wednesday as the Reds look to clinch a series victory in Milwaukee. A 20-game winner a year ago, Cueto has gone at least seven innings in each of his three starts this season but has yet to earn his first victory. In 16 career starts against the Brewers, Cueto is 7-3 with a 3.06 ERA but 0-3 with a 4.89 ERA in six career starts at Miller Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those games that just didn’t seem like it was going to end. Our offense came through. We battled our tails off, and we got them in today.” -- 3B Todd Frazier, after the Reds’ 16-10 win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-20. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 21, though he still wasn’t ready to catch.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

