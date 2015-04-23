Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The Cincinnati Reds just keep on running.

Center fielder Billy Hamilton swiped second base in the first inning, giving him an MLB-leading nine of the season, and keeping the Reds a perfect 17-for-17 on stolen base attempts this season.

Their success so far is a franchise record and the best mark to open a season since the Minnesota Twins successfully swiped their first 19 bases in 2007.

While the speedy Hamilton accounts for most of that success, the Reds aren’t the typical “speed team,” but manager Bryan Price said a “selective approach” has made their base-running game much more effective.

“We do a lot of research on our opponent,” Price said. “That’s really how we make our decisions, because we’re not necessarily a speed team beyond Billy; we’re not loaded with guys like Billy.”

The adjusted approach comes as a lesson learned in 2014.

Even though Cincinnati swiped 122 bags last year -- the fourth-most in baseball -- they were only successful on 70 percent of their attempts, which was 20th in the game. Price said the goal this year is to get to about 80 percent.

“If our success rate over the course of time was ... in that 55-65 percent (range), I think you kind of feel like it’s self-defeating,” Price said. “That 80 percent would be a really nice goal to shoot for. It’s hard to attain.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-7

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 0-1, 7.94 ERA) vs. Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 0-3, 10.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) is available to pinch-hit but remains a few days away from being clear to resume all baseball-related activities, manager Bryan Price said Wednesday. Mesoraco pinch-hit Tuesday night but didn’t play Wednesday in the Reds’ 2-1 victory at Milwaukee. Mesoraco has two hits in 21 at-bats this season.

--CF Billy Hamilton stole second in the first inning and now leads all of baseball with nine steals on the season. Hamilton drew two walks, singled and scored Wednesday against the Brewers, extending his hitting streak to four games. He has scored at least one run in nine of his 13 games this season.

--RHP Johnny Cueto recorded his third quality start and his first victory of the season Wednesday, holding the Brewers to a run on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in eight innings of work. Cueto earned his first career victory at Milwaukee’s Miller Park, where he had been 0-3 with a 4.89 ERA in six previous starts.

--RHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his fourth save of the season Wednesday, hurling a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in Cincinnati’s 2-1 victory at Milwaukee. Chapman has yet to allow a run this season and has given up just three hits and a two walks in 7 1/3 innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I always tell myself if it gets anywhere on the grass around the home plate area, I gotta get there, I gotta score.” -- Reds CF Billy Hamilton, after a win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-20. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 21 but did not play April 22.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker