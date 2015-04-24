Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- It’s been a little more than seven months since Cincinnati Reds right-hander Homer Bailey underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right elbow and with two 2015 starts under his belt, he’s noticing progress -- he just isn’t sure how to gauge it.

”How do you say, “where should I be?,” Bailey said Wednesday, after he held the Milwaukee Brewers to two runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings of what was ultimately a 4-2 loss for Cincinnati in Milwaukee. “Should I be ahead of this? Should I be able to do better? Should I not be able to? That’s a tough question to answer. Where should I be? This is where I‘m at. You still have to go out there and compete.”

Bailey did not see action in Cactus League play this spring, instead working in the Reds’ minor league camp before opening the season on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.

He made one appearance with the Bats, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He was activated by the Reds on April 18 and took the loss after giving up five runs on nine hits, again in 5 2/3 innings, while walking three.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Bailey said of the rehab process. “Obviously, this is my first time going through arm surgery. This is just part of it. You go out there, do your job and try to win the game.”

Bailey wasn’t at the top of his game Thursday but was still relatively effective. The Brewers only damage came by way of two solo home runs.

“I don’t think he had as good of stuff as far as sheer velocity, but I think this is kind of the road we’re going to travel until he’s 100 percent,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “When I say 100 percent, meaning he’s able to build up the resilience and things of that nature for a guy coming off of elbow surgery. There will be some bumps in the road depending on how he feels and the type of stuff he has but he’ll continue to get better and today I thought he managed the game well without his best stuff.”

Entering his ninth season, all of them with the Reds, Bailey is 58-51 with a 4.19 ERA.

He signed a six-year, $105 million contract before the start of the 2014 season and went 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA before suffering his injury.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 0-2, 6.89 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 0-1, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Tucker Barnhart made his second start of the season Thursday, giving Brayan Pena a day off behind the plate. Barnhart was called up from Triple-A Louisville on April 17 to provide insurance while Devin Mesoraco dealt with a sore hip.

--C Brayan Pena got a day off Thursday, just his second since taking over for C Devin Mesoraco on April 12. Pena went 9-for-30 (.300) during that stretch, with four walks and two RBIs. He appeared in 110 games and started 46 at catcher for the Reds last season, batting .253 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.

--CF Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal second in the sixth inning Thursday at Milwaukee, snapping his streak of nine successful steals to open the season. It also snapped a franchise record of 17 consecutive successful steals to open the season for the Reds, baseball’s longest streak since the Twins stole 19 in a row to open the 2007 season.

--LHP Manny Parra was charged with an unearned run Thursday when Brewers RF Ryan Braun scored in the eighth inning of a 4-2 Reds loss in Milwaukee. Appearing in his seventh game of the season, Parra gave up two hits and struck out a pair. Parra is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to pick it up, we have to be better. We have to come in throwing strikes and challenging opponents -- and being more efficient. We have to be effective. We’ve taken some leads into the late innings and they’ve gotten away from us, so we have to be better.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to Milwaukee on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-20. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 21 but did not play April 22-23.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker