Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- Sam LeCure’s arm and dynamic personality are notably absent from the Cincinnati Reds clubhouse this season.

While Cincinnati’s bullpen struggles out of the gate have caused some to question cutting LeCure late in spring training, Reds manager Bryan Price said work remains for the 30-year old right-hander before he can return to the major leagues.

“The primary focus for Sam when he went to Triple-A was to get the fastball command back,” said Price. “For him to be the type of pitcher he’s been in the past for us, the fastball command will need to come back in force.”

LeCure was a surprise omission from the Opening Day roster after posting a 3.81 ERA in 62 appearances last season. A drop in velocity was cited among the reasons for his demotion.

Last week, LeCure tweeted, “Yep, phone still works”.

But, despite a 5.01 bullpen ERA which ranks last in the National League, there aren’t any indications that LeCure’s phone at Triple-A Louisville is going to receive a call soon.

In his first five appearances with the Bats, LeCure allowed three earned runs over 7 1/3 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

LeCure is among the most popular Reds players with both fans and teammates. He’s provided stable leadership in the bullpen since debuting with Cincinnati in 2010.

In 231 appearances for the Reds, LeCure is 10-14 with a 3.53 ERA with 285 strikeouts in 300 2/3 innings. For now, he waits.

“I have not lost any optimism that he will be a part of this bullpen here over the course of the season,” Price said. “We certainly miss his influence.”

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 2-1, 1.74 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-0, 0.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco expects to catch a bullpen in the next couple of days. Mesoraco, who made one pinch-hit appearance April 12-20 due to a hip impingement, was out of the lineup again on Friday. “It’s definitely frustrating,” said Mesoraco. “My goal was to play a lot of games this year. That’s not how it’s working out.” Mesoraco pinch hit in the seventh inning on Friday and struck out.

--SS Zack Cozart hit .328 with four homers and eight RBIs in 16 games and struck out just nine times in 58 at-bats. Nobody is happier for Cozart than Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s taken a lot of heat for his lack of offensive production,” said Price, of Cozart who ranks 8th in National League WAR. “He didn’t perform to the level of his or our expectation offensively last year. He’s such a great kid and a team player.” Cozart hit a career-low .221 last year.

--RHP Mike Leake was a victim of the long-ball against the Cubs on Friday night. The Reds right hander allowed solo home runs by Chris Coghlan and Anthony Rizzo, accounting for two of his three runs allowed. Leake gave up five hits with a walk and nine Ks over 111 pitches.

--CF Billy Hamilton took full advantage of Jon Lester’s inability to hold runners on Friday night, recording three steals and scoring two runs. Hamilton went 2-for-4 on Friday, extending his hitting streak to six games. He also improved to 12-for-13 on stolen base attempts. It’s the second time he’s recorded three steals in a game this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had opportunities to pull it out. We just couldn’t come through. The writing was on the wall.” -- Reds RF Jay Bruce after a loss to Chicago on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-20. He appeared as a pinch hitter April 21 and April 24 but did not play April 22-23.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker