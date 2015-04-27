Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Devin Mesoraco’s role with the Cincinnati Reds now and for the foreseeable future is as a right-handed bat off the bench. It’s not quite what the club envisioned from its All-Star catcher.

With discomfort in his left hip caused by an impingement not subsiding to the point where he can crouch behind the plate for an entire game, and with the Reds’ reluctance to place the 26-year-old on the disabled list, Mesoraco’s status remains in limbo.

“Right now he can be a contributor as a pinch-hitter,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Unless we get into a situation where we need a player who can do more than solely pinch-hit, he’ll continue to do his rehab and work to get back behind the plate.”

Mesoraco batted .273 last season and joined Hall of Famer Johnny Bench as the only Reds catchers to hit 25 homers and have 80 RBIs in a season.

In just eight games played so far this year, Mesoraco is hitting .091 (2-for-22) and has yet to hit a homer or drive in a run. He’s made three pinch-hit appearances since April 12.

On Friday, Mesoraco said he planned to catch a bullpen in a couple days. A day later, Price said it would be several days before he’d be ready to crouch. As of Sunday, there was no timetable for Mesoraco to have a bullpen stint, and no hard deadline on making a decision to shelve him.

“It’ll be a few more days before we can kick the tires about getting Devin down in a crouch and do some catching,” said Price. “We’re hoping to avoid even having to mention the disabled list with Devin.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-10

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-1, 1.35 ERA) at Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 1-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tony Cingrani, who hadn’t pitched since April 14, pitched two scoreless innings Sunday with two strikeouts. ”I think Tony’s time has come,“ said Reds manager Bryan Price. ”He made the team as a long guy, a second lefty. I’ve been reluctant to use Tony in a situation where he might only face a couple of hitters or finish an inning. “We’re not getting the performance we anticipated to start the season from some of the other guys. Tony hasn’t been given the same opportunity.” Cingrani made just three prior appearances, allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings.

--C Devin Mesoraco, who’s been dealing with discomfort in his left hip caused by an impingement, said on Friday that he was going to catch a bullpen in a couple days. That message has changed. Manager Bryan Price said Mesoraco was “several days” away from a bullpen stint. Mesoraco has pinch-hit three times since April 12 but has not started. The Reds are trying to avoid placing him on the disabled list.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani’s scoreless innings streak ended after 16 1/3 innings when he allowed a solo home run on Sunday by Cubs C Miguel Montero. DeSclafani allowed five runs, just on earned, on five hits with two walks and five Ks on Sunday. “I was missing too much over the plate,” DeSclafani said. “I didn’t have a really effective slider. I threw a good changeup to Montero. He put a good swing on it.”

--RHP Burke Badenhop is known for being a ground-ball specialist, inducing the fourth-most double-play ground balls the past six seasons. But, lately he’s been working up in the zone. “He’s throwing a lot of pitches between the thigh and the belt right now,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We need to get him back to the bottom of the strike zone.” Badenhop allowed four runs in the 11th inning of a 7-3 loss to the Cubs on Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not where we want to be offensively. We create opportunities. We just can’t cash in. We’ve got to get better at it.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not play April 13-20. He appeared as a pinch hitter on three occasions since April 12. Reds manager Bryan Price said on April 25 that Mesoraco still was “several days” away from catching a bullpen.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Homer Bailey

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker