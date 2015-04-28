Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Homer Bailey is back on the disabled list.

After the Cincinnati Reds right-hander made it through a six-month rehabilitation process without a setback following season-ending surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm, the 28-year old is back on the shelf.

On Monday, the Reds placed Bailey on the 15-day DL -- retroactive to April 24 -- due to a right elbow ligament sprain. In a corresponding move, right-hander Carlos Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

“It’s unbelievably unfortunate for Homer, and for us as a ballclub,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “How we deal with it is something that will evolve over the next couple of days. There are options.”

Bailey went 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two starts since returning to the rotation in mid-April. He wasn’t sharp, allowing seven earned runs, including three homers, in 11 1/3 innings while walking four and striking out three.

After Saturday’s game against the Cubs was postponed due to rain, the Reds adjusted their rotation, pushing Bailey’s next scheduled start to Thursday at Atlanta. Price said the rainout provided an opportunity to give Bailey an extra day of rest.

“We just wanted to give him a couple days,” Price. “He just had typical stiffness, consistent with a guy who’s coming off surgery or a guy who’s perfectly healthy. We didn’t anticipate anything that would lead to problems that would shut him down.”

Injuries have plagued Bailey throughout his career.

The La Grange, Texas, native has been on the DL five times in his career, including 2014, when his season ended with surgery on Sept. 5. He also landed on the DL twice in the minor leagues.

Bailey is 58-51 with a 4.19 ERA in 168 career starts, including a pair of no-hitters.

Bailey was selected by Cincinnati in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2004 draft. He signed a six-year, $105 million contract in February 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 1-3, 7.94 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 1-2, 1.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Contreras was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. In six appearances at Triple-A, Contreras was 1-0 with a 1.08 ERA. In 8 1/3 innings, he allowed just one earned run and nine hits with three walks and 14 strikeouts. He posted a 6.52 ERA in 17 appearances for Cincinnati last season.

--RF Jay Bruce’s two-run home run off Milwaukee’s Jimmy Nelson on Monday night was his 186th homer as a member of the Reds, tying him for 10th place on the Reds’ all-time list with Vada Pinson. He’s just 12 homers shy of Hall of Famer Barry Larkin for ninth on the club’s all-time list. He went 1-for-1 with a homer and three RBIs on Monday. He also walked three times and added a sacrifice fly. “Felt like I got myself in good position to make the right move on the ball,” Bruce said. “I like to try and control the amount of times I put myself in position to be successful.”

--RHP Jason Marquis (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits over 113 pitches in a 9-6 win over the Brewers. Marquis worked effectively down in the zone, inducing three double plays, a season-high for Cincinnati. “I was effectively wild today,” Marquis said. “The offense made things a little bit easier. Keep it coming. When my sinker’s working, I get a lot of ground balls.”

--C Brayan Pena reached base four times for just the third time in his career on Monday night. Pena singled, doubled, walked twice and scored. Pena began the season as a backup but now is the Reds’ primary catcher with Devin Mesoraco out indefinitely with a hip impingement.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It all boils down to the pitches that you swing at. Things get out of whack from time to time. I figured I wouldn’t hit .160 all year.” -- Reds RF Jay Bruce, after hitting a homer on Monday against Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-26, though he appeared as a pinch hitter multiple times. Reds manager Bryan Price said April 25 that Mesoraco still was several days away from catching a bullpen session.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP Carlos Contreras

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker