Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The timing’s right for Michael Lorenzen.

Right-hander Homer Bailey was placed on the disabled list Monday with a right elbow ligament strain, opening a spot for Lorenzen, the Reds organization’s fourth-rated prospect.

The 23-year-old right-hander was scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, instead he’ll make his major-league debut on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park in the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We’ve had our sights set on Michael for some time,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I think he’s mature and ready to handle this type of a challenge. It wasn’t a difficult call.”

Lorenzen went 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three starts this season at Triple-A Louisville, with 12 strikeouts, four walks, and 20 hits allowed in 19 innings.

His fastball consistently is around 94 mph and his changeup and sinker are improving. His fastball can be overpowering at times, but he’s also managed to induce a lot of groundball outs.

“His stuff is electric,” said Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, who caught Lorenzen in the minors. “The fans are going to enjoy it. He’s a very mature guy. He’s got a really good head on his shoulders.”

“He’s ready.”

There was speculation that Lorenzen would make the Opening Day roster after going 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six Cactus League appearances.

“I’ve been throwing good,” said Lorenzen, an Anaheim native. “It’s a matter of learning how to use your stuff properly. I learned from each and every one of my starts.”

Lorenzen, a closer at Cal State-Fullerton, went 5-7 with a 3.11 ERA in 46 minor-league appearances, including 25 starts after being selected 38th overall by the Reds in the Competitive Lottery Round of the 2013 draft.

“He’s got a big fastball, and he can sink the ball,” said Price. “He was a center fielder at Cal State-Fullerton and a very, very good one. He understands the game from both an offensive and defensive standpoint. Now it’s just the maturation of learning how to pitch at this level.”

The Reds are weighing their options with Bailey, surgery among them. It’s uncertain how long Lorenzen will remain in the big leagues. A lot of that depends on how he performs, of course.

“The circumstances aren’t the best, but I just want to do the best I can,” Lorenzen said. “When you’re a competitor, you want to compete at the highest level. I‘m happy that they’re giving me the opportunity.”

“It’s been an absolute dream.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 1-3, 5.16 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen - MLB debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey could be headed back under the knife. Bailey was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a right elbow ligament sprain. Surgery is among the options being considered to repair the injury. “That’s one option,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “You can go in there and try to do something. There are other ways to do things. You can get stronger. There’s all the PRP stuff ... so there’s other options out there beyond surgery.” Bailey had made two starts after coming back from season-ending surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm, going 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA. It’s his fifth career trip to the DL. “He certainly won’t be pitching here in the near future,” said Price.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen, ranked the fourth-best prospect in the Reds organization, will make his major-league debut in Wednesday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers. Lorenzen is replacing RHP Homer Bailey, who was placed on the disabled list, retroactive to April 24, with a right elbow ligament sprain. “We’ve had our sights set on Michael for some time,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I think he’s mature and ready to handle this type of a challenge. It wasn’t a difficult call.” Lorenzen went 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three starts this season at Triple-A Louisville, with 12 strikeouts, four walks and 20 hits allowed in 19 innings.

--LHP Tony Cingrani will remain in the bullpen, for now. “I like him where he is,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Cingrani, who made 11 of his 13 appearances as a starter last season, has looked good in middle relief this year, allowing just one earned run in 5 1/3 innings. “I was a big supporter of putting him in the bullpen -- because that’s what we needed for this ballclub at the time,” said Price. “That’s where I felt he was best-suited at the time after a year of injury and shoulder concerns and the limited development of his breaking ball.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto was handed a four-run lead on Tuesday night and did what you’d expect, cruised. Cueto wasn’t fazed by a pair of solo homers by Aramis Ramirez and Ryan Braun, two of only three hits he allowed. Cueto struck out six and did not walk a batter. He had just 85 pitches through eighth innings. “He was just impeccable,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Johnny’s as good as we’ve seen at pitching in games that are close. The (early) lead played a nice role for us.” Cueto is 2-2 with a 1.95 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was just impeccable. Johnny’s as good as we’ve seen at pitching in games that are close. The (early) lead played a nice role for us.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, of RHP Johnny Cueto, who struck out six and did not walk a batter while defeating the Brewers for the second time in six days.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-28, though he appeared as a pinch hitter multiple times.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right elbow ligament sprain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 27, retroactive to April 24. Surgery was among the options being considered for Bailey on April 28. He had made two starts since coming back from surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

LHP Manny Parra

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker