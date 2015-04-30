Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Manager Bryan Price shook up his Cincinnati Reds lineup for this week’s series against Milwaukee.

Cincinnati, which ranks 13th in the National League in batting, batted .197 in a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs, going 0-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

The Reds are without catcher and cleanup hitter Devin Mesoraco, who hasn’t started a game in more than two weeks due to a sore hip.

“We didn’t anticipate not having Devin in the middle of our order after the first homestand,” Price said. “It would have known that in spring training, there would’ve been a lot more experimentation.”

Price went back to the lab for the Brewers series, dropping first baseman Joey Votto to third in the batting order and moving shortstop Zack Cozart from eighth to second.

Votto leads the club in hits, average, and slugging. Cozart ranks second on the team in those categories. He was given a day off Wednesday, but struck out in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh.

I‘m just trying to find a mix that will allow us to do what I know we can do offensively,” Price said. “We just haven’t been prolific yet, but we do have prolific players that are capable of really carrying a solid, consistent offense.”

Votto, who missed 99 games last year with a quad injury, is swinging close to his former MVP form. But, left field Marlon Byrd, acquired from Philadelphia in December to add some pop to the middle of the order, was batting .171 through 19 games.

On paper, the Reds lineup was much-improved with Votto healthy, the addition of Byrd, and Mesoraco and third baseman Todd Frazier coming off monster years. But, it’s the same Cincinnati offense which last season ranked near the bottom of the NL in several categories.

Just 20 games in, Price doesn’t want to suggest that his moves this week were a sign of desperation. Far from it.

“That’s baseball,” he said. “It’s a series of ups and downs. It’s very hard to be consistent through the course of an entire season. We have guys who are swinging the bat well. We have other guys who haven’t caught fire yet.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 0-1, 3.90 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 3-0, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Homer Bailey was moved to the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday. A decision on whether to perform surgery was expected in a few days. “We haven’t made a decision as to which route we’re going to take,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We won’t be talking about this in a week or two. A decision will have to be made.” Bailey was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a right elbow ligament sprain. He made two starts after coming back from season-ending surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm, going 0-1 with a 5.56 ERA. It’s his fifth career trip to the DL.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen, ranked the fourth-best prospect in the Reds organization, made his major league debut in Wednesday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs, all on homers, and eight hits in five innings. “It was easier being out there than being in here last night or sitting in my hotel room thinking about it,” Lorenzen said. “Get ahead of guys, and when you miss, make it a good miss.” Lorenzen collected his first career hit in the second. “He got himself into some tough spots,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s got to learn how to settle in. There’s a lot on the plate for a guy making his major league debut, especially as a starting pitcher. He’s got great stuff. He’s learning how to manage it.”

--INF Kris Negron played first base on Wednesday for the first time in his career. “He was working a lot (at first base) in spring training,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He certainly has the hands to handle the position.” Negron has struggled at the plate in limited duty, batting .059 in 9 games. He batted .271 with 6 homers and 17 RBIs in 49 games last year.

--C Tucker Barnhart started behind the plate Wednesday, largely due to his familiarity with RHP Michael Lorenzen, whom he caught in the minor leagues. Lorenzen made his major league debut on Wednesday. “Especially with a guy making his debut, hopefully it will provide a sense of calm,” said Barnhart, who clubbed his first home run of the season after going 1-for-7 (.143) in two games.

--1B Joey Votto was out of the lineup for the first time this season on Wednesday. “He missed 100 games last year,” said Reds manager Bryan Price of Votto. “It was down to him and (shortstop) Zack Cozart.” Votto is hitting .316 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 20 games. He missed most of last season with a quad injury.

--LHP Manny Parra was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday with a strained neck. Parra hasn’t pitched since April. 23. “There’s no way to know when he’s going to get some relief from his current neck issue,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We really want to get Manny to 100 percent. It made no sense to have him gimp his way through the season like he did last year.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got himself into some tough spots. He’s got to learn how to settle in. There’s a lot on the plate for a guy making his major league debut, especially as a starting pitcher. He’s got great stuff. He’s learning how to manage it.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on RHP Michael Lorenzen after a loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 29.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-29, though he appeared as a pinch hitter multiple times.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right elbow ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. Surgery was among the options being considered for Bailey on April 28. He made two starts since coming back from surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker