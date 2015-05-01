Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Cincinnati Reds have come out ahead in the Mat Latos trade and not just financially.

Latos, who is being paid $9.4 million by Miami in his last season before free agency, is 0-3 with a 6.86 ERA for Miami and left his last start with a strained hamstring.

Anthony DeSclafani, meanwhile, is 2-1 and leading National League rookies with a 1.04 ERA while being paid like the rookie he still is after making five starts for the Marlins last year.

DeSclafani, who faces the Atlanta Braves on Friday, took the loss in his most recent start, but that came after back-to-back scoreless outings.

The right-hander twice stopped Reds losing streaks and held opponents to a .154 batting average. He struck out 21 and walked six in 26 innings.

DeSclafani, who turned 25 on April 18, allowed just two hits in both of his scoreless outings, working seven innings against the Chicago Cubs and eight against Milwaukee.

With Homer Bailey lost because of an elbow injury, and Latos and Alfredo Simon both trade over the winter, the Reds have badly needed DeSclafani to set up.

The one-time Marlins minor league pitcher of the year has done just that.

“Obviously, I believe in myself,” DeSclafani said. “Any big leaguer who is up here believes in himself. I just try to stay consistent in my mindset on a day-to-day basis, on an outing-to-outing basis.”

The Reds like DeSclafani’s stuff, his approach, his makeup, his demeanor. Best of all, he has been able to throw three quality pitches for strikes.

“He’s just an inherently confident guy,” Reds manager Bryan Price said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-1, 1.04 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake allowed just two singles over eight scoreless innings against the Braves on Thursday and hit a home run. He had gone at least seven innings in his previous three starts, getting a loss and two no-decisions. Leake didn’t allow a Braves runner to reach second base while striking out three and walking two. He has won three straight decisions against the Braves, allowing three earned runs in 28 innings over four starts.

--C Tucker Barnhart homered for the second straight game, connecting right before RHP Mike Leake in the seventh inning Thursday against the Braves’ Shelby Miller. Barnhart hit one homer in 21 games with the Reds last season. He was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on April 19 has made four starts, going 3-for-13.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who leads National League starters, with a 1.04 ERA, will face the Braves for the first time Friday at Atlanta in his 10th career start. The rookie had two straight scoreless outings before a 5-2 loss last Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. Just one run was earned. DeSclafani was acquired from Miami in the Mat Latos trade during the offseason.

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker got his start in the infield this season Thursday in place of 2B Brandon Phillips and doubled in his first at-bat against the Braves. Schumaker’s only other start was in LF at St. Louis on April 19. He had made 10 appearances and came into the series hitting .176 (3-for-17). He was 1-for-3 with a walk Thursday, lifting his average to .200.

--2B Brandon Phillips was scratch from the lineup on Thursday for the opener of the series against the Braves after reporting to the ballpark ill. The Atlanta-area resident has hit .317 (20-for-63) with a homer and nine RBIs in his past 15 games after a slow start. Phillips has a four-game hitting streak, going 5-for-17. He is expected back in the lineup Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was terrific. He was locked in. He just pitched a dandy.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, on RHP Mike Leake after a win over Atlanta on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-30, though he appeared as a pinch hitter multiple times.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--RHP Homer Bailey (right elbow ligament sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. Surgery was among the options being considered as of April 29. He made two starts since coming back from surgery last September to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker