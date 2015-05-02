Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The news about pitcher Homer Bailey is not good.

The Reds said Friday that Bruce will need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, but should be able to return during the 2016 season.

Bailey was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It does not appear to be related to the right elbow flexor mass injury he sustained late last season.

Bailey will have surgery Wednesday. Dr. Timothy Kremchek will perform the surgery at Beacon Orthopedics in Cincinnati.

“After consulting with Dr. Kremcheck and other orthopedic surgeons, we determined the best option with the most predictable outcome is to surgically repair the ligament,” said Walt Jockety, the Reds’ president of baseball operations and general manager.

Bailey went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29.

Bailey, who has thrown two no-hitters, was limited to 23 starts a year ago. He went 9-5 with a 3.71 ERA, with 124 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings. His career record is 58-50 with a 4.17 ERA.

He is signed through the 2019 season, with an option for 2020.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 2-1, 5.48 ERA) at Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 1-1, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Marquis (2-1, 5.48) will make his fifth start of the season and his 11th against his former team. He threw eight innings in his last start against Milwaukee, his longest appearance since Aug. 11, 2012 when he played for San Diego. In 10 starts against the Braves, Marquis is 4-5 with a 6.95 ERA. His last start against Atlanta came on June 10, 2013, as a member of the Padres, when he went 7 2/3 innings and picked up the win.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-2) had control issues on Friday against Atlanta. He threw 90 pitches in five innings, 51 for strikes, and allowed four runs on four hits and five walks, with five strikeouts. He also had a sacrifice fly to drive in his first run of the season.

--1B Joey Votto went 2-for-3 and raised his batting average to .329. He has had multiple hits in three straight starts, going 6-for-12 during that stretch. Votto stole two bases, giving him four.

--2B Brandon Phillips returned after sitting out Thursday’s game with stomach flu. He was 2-for-4 and is 7-for-21 (.333) with five RBIs over his last five games.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) will have Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Bailey went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25 and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t pitch a bad game. He got hurt by the walk that led to the double and the home run. He competed well, went after them, they threw a bunch of lefties and they did a nice job, too.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, on RHP Anthony DeSclafani after a loss to Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-Ma, though he appeared as a pinch hitter multiple times. 1

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He will have Tommy John surgery on May 8 in Cincinnati. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker