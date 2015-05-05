Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Left-hander Tony Cingrani may be starting to grow into his role in the bullpen.

Cingrani entered the game on Saturday night with runners on base and struck out Atlanta’s Nick Markis in the seventh, then pitched a perfect eighth inning. He struck out three of the four batters he faced.

“That’s as confident as I’ve seen him look coming out of the bullpen,” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said. “It may have taken the first month to build him to this point.”

Cingrani, a third-round draft choice in 2011, has been used primarily as a starting pitcher. In 2013, he appeared in 13 games, 11 of them as a starter. In 2012 he appeared in 23 games, 18 as a starter.

This year, the Reds decided to work the hard-thrower out of the bullpen. Because of his pedigree as a starter, Cingrani is capable of throwing multiple innings. In seven appearances, he’s thrown more than one inning on three occasions.

Cingrani is 0-0 with a 2.03 ERA, striking out 10 in 8 2/3s innings.

“The bullpen play to his temperament,” Price said. “He likes to bring everything out and he doesn’t have to pace himself.”

Price said that Cingrani might be an option as the team’s closer, if Aroldis Chapman were not available.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 0-1, 5.40 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 2-1, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Johnny Cueto was roughed up in his 200th career start and failed in an attempt to win his first game at Turner Field. Cueto, who pitched eight shutout innings against the Braves in a game last year, gave up three runs in the first and never retired the side in order. The Reds turned three double plays behind Cueto, who is 0-3 pitching in Atlanta He pitched six innings, breaking a streak of seven straight starts where he’s gone at least seven innings.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen (00-1, 5.40) will make his second big-league start. He lost his debut last week against Milwaukee, allowing three runs on eight hits, three of them home runs, on April 22. Lorenzen was 3-0 with a 1.80 in 15 innings of work in the spring.

--SS Zack Cozart left the game in the fifth inning when he bruised his right index finger while fielding a ground ball. X-rays were negative and he is listed as day-to-day. Cozart had already been plunked by a pitch on his left wrist in the first inning. He was 6-for-14 in the four-game series against the Braves with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored.

--2B Brandon Phillips moved into a tie with Roy McMillan for 10th place on the franchise’s all-time list of games played with 1,347. Phillips was 0-for2 with two walks and was 4-for-10 in the series with three RBIs and three steals.

--1B Joey Votto was 1-for-3 with a walk in the finale with Atlanta. For the series he went 6-for-16 with two doubles, two walks, one RBI and two steals. He has hit safely in four straight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched a nice ball game. He never really gave us anything and really shut us down.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price, on Braves RHP Julio Teheran after a loss Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (bruised his right index finger) left the game in the fifth inning on May 3. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-May 3, though he appeared as a pinch hitter multiple times.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He will have Tommy John surgery on May 8 in Cincinnati. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker