Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Devin Mesoraco says it is inevitable that he will require surgery on his left hip. However, the Cincinnati Reds catcher is hoping to be able to put it off until after the season.

Mesoraco has not started behind the plate since April 12 because of what the team is calling an impingement in his hip. He has been limited to six pinch-hitting appearances since then, including drawing a walk in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 7-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and is hitting just .083 in 12 games.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to stop that from happening,” Mesoraco said of the surgery. “We’re trying to do the best we can to be able to finish the season before it’s something that we do have to look at getting fixed.”

The Reds play a three-game interleague series against the White Sox at Chicago beginning Friday night. Mesoraco will likely get some starts at designated hitter then but manager Walt Jocketty said he is at least 7-10 days away from being ready to see time at catcher.

“This is definitely not easy sitting on the bench watching the guys and not being able to be out there and help them,” Mesoraco said. “Hopefully this will give me a chance to get back in there.”

Surgery would require a four-month recovery period. Thus, if Mesoraco is able to hold out until the end of the season, he would likely be back to full health by the start of next season.

Mesoraco, 26, signed a four-year, $28-million contract in the offseason. That came after he was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in his five-year career last season when he hit .273 with 25 home runs in 114 games.

Journeyman Brayan Pena has been serving as the primary catcher in Mesoraco’s absence while rookie Tucker Barnhart is the backup.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 1-1, 3.03 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 4-0, 1.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Zack Cozart was held out of the starting lineup for the first time all season in Tuesday night’s 7-1 win at Pittsburgh because of a bruised right index finger. He was injured Sunday while trying to bare hand a ground ball in a loss at Atlanta. Though X-rays were negative, although Cozart fingernail is badly discolored and the Reds are listing him as day-to-day. He has gone 6-for-14 in his last four games to raise his batting average to .304.

--INF Kristopher Negron started in SS Zack Cozart’s place and snapped an 0-for-23 skid with a ninth-inning single that began a three-run rally. Negron is hitting .077 in 13 games.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen earned his first major league win as he allowed one run and three hits in six-plus innings. The 23-year-old was making his second start after losing to Milwaukee in his debut last Wednesday. Lorenzen is taking the rotation spot of RHP Homer Bailey, who underwent season-ending Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery last week.

--3B Todd Frazier hit his seventh home run in his last 12 games when he connected for a solo shot off Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke in the second inning. Frazier went 2-for-5 but is just 5-for-27 in his last six games, though four of the hits have been homers.

--RHP Mike Leake (1-1, 3.03) is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh in the middle game of the three-game series. Leake hasn’t lost to the Pirates in his last 14 starts, dating to May 5, 2012 and is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA against them in his last nine starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I kind of collected myself and thought about what a young pitcher who had given up four home runs in his first two starts should do. I thought the best answer was pound the strike zone, so that’s what I tried to do.” -- Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen, after earning his first major league win as he allowed one run and three hits in six-plus innings vs. Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (bruised his right index finger) left the game in the fifth inning on May 3 and sat out May 5. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip) did not start April 12-May 5, though he appeared as a pinch hitter six times. He will likely need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He will have Tommy John surgery on May 8 in Cincinnati. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker