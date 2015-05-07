Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Billy Hamilton is in a bunting slump.

The Cincinnati Reds center fielder does not have a bunt single through his 24 games of the season. Despite being one of the fastest players in the major leagues, he has been thrown each of the six times he has tried to bunt for a hit.

However, Reds manager Bryan Price wants his leadoff hitter to keep trying to use the bunt as a weapon. Hamilton had 16 bunt hits as a rookie last season.

“I‘m sure it’s frustrating,” Price said. “Every time you’re bunting, you pop it up or a guy comes in and makes a nice play, I‘m sure it gets discouraging to want to continue to bunt. The speed asset is something he has to continue to work on to be able to utilize it to the maximum.”

Hamilton went 1-for-5 in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and is hitting just .214 with a .284 on-base percentage. Despite the low on-base percentage, Hamilton has still managed 14 stolen bases in 15 attempts.

Opposing teams continually have their corner infielders play in whenever Hamilton comes to the plate. He admits that the defensive alignment plays with his mind.

“They’ve going to be in, not matter what the situation is,” Hamilton said “It’s got to be on me to take on the advantage to even think about putting the bunt down. It discourages me when the defense gets right there on you. It takes it away in my mind up there but it’s something I have to get over. It’s not about what their plan is, it’s where you put the bunt.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-13

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-2 2.03 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-1, 1.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Zack Cozart was not in the lineup for a second straight night after starting each of the Reds’ first 25 games as the Reds won 3-0 at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Though his bruised right index finger that kept him out Tuesday has healed, Cozart is still feeling pain in his right wrist from being hit by a pitch on Sunday in a loss at Atlanta.

--1B Joey Votto was ejected and is likely facing a suspension from Major League Baseball for also bumping home-plate umpire Chris Conroy in the third inning. After Votto struck out swinging to end the inning, he slammed his bat and helmet to the ground. Votto then said something to Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole as he walked to his position. However, Conroy thought the remarks were directed at him and ejected Votto. Votto charged toward Conroy and bumped into him before he could be intercepted by Reds manager Bryan Price.

--RHP Mike Leake (2-1) scattered six hits in winning his sixth straight decision against the Pirates. He has not lost to the National League Central rival since 2012. The right-hander struck out two and walked none in running his unbeaten streak against Pittsburgh to 15 games. Leake also doubled in a run for his 71st career hit, the most by any major league pitcher since he broke into the major leagues at the start of the 2010 season.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-2, 2.03) is scheduled to start Thursday night at Pittsburgh in the finale of a three-game. His 26 strikeouts lead National League rookies. DeSclafani had a no-decision in his lone career start against the Pirates on April 9 at Cincinnati, allowing two runs in six innings in a game the Reds won.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the more familiar you are with the opposing hitters as a pitcher, you learn their weaknesses and how to exploit them.” -- Reds RHP Mike Leake, who won his sixth straight decision against the Pirates on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (sore right wrist) left the May 3 game and sat out May 5-6. X-rays were negative. He is day-to-day.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-May 6, though he appeared as a pinch hitter seven times. He will likely need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He will have Tommy John surgery on May 8 in Cincinnati. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker