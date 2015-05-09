Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Joey Votto realizes he had to pay a price for bumping umpire Chris Conroy earlier this week.

The sooner the better, the Cincinnati Reds first baseman decided, the better. He will have to wait a bit longer.

Votto was suspended Friday for one game by Major League Baseball following the altercation, which occurred on May 6. Rather than appeal the one-game ban, Votto was set to serve it Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

But after Friday’s game was postponed due to rain following a 32-minute delay, Votto will still make his return on Saturday -- just in the second game of a straight doubleheader. The Reds and White Sox will make up Friday’s game at 3 p.m. CST with the second game following approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

In the first game, Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto (2-3, 2.72) will face Hector Noesi (0-3, 6.75) before the Reds’ Jason Marquis -- who was slated to start Friday -- will face White Sox rookie Carlos Rodon, who will be making his first major league start.

Votto will be eligible to play in Saturday’s second game.

“I want to get back as soon as possible to help the team,” Votto said Friday. “And missing multiple games -- the fewer the games the better.”

This weekend’s series between the Reds and White Sox marks the first time the two teams have met during the regular season since 2009 and the first time they have played at U.S. Cellular Field since 2001. The White Sox have swept three of the past six series.

Like with Votto, the first meeting between the two teams in six years will have to wait.

“In the end there’s nothing you can do about it; put that part out of your mind and just figure you gotta play,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “For us, the good news is you can add a 26th guy if you have a doubleheader so both teams will be able to have a guy. Nobody likes rainouts, especially this early -- especially as many as we’ve had. You don’t mind one maybe in August, but this might be a little overkill.”

Reds manager Bryan Price said Friday he thought perhaps the suspension could have been for more than one game given the offense. But under the agreement of Votto being suspended for only one game, the stipulation was he had to sit out immediately.

“It seemed to make sense rather than risk it (with an appeal),” Price said. “We knew inevitably that there would be some penalty beyond a financial penalty (because) he had contact with an umpire.”

In 28 games this season, Votto is hitting .311 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

Votto said part of the reason he accepted the punishment from Major League Baseball was to set an example.

“I just felt the responsibility to younger players in the league, minor leagues, high school, college, youth leagues,” Votto said. “I felt the responsibility to stand up for my actions ... and make sure that I recognize that’s not the way a professional athlete, a professional should handle themselves. That’s where the remorse came from.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 2-3, 2.72 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-3, 6.75 ERA); Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 3-1, 5.22 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Carlos Rodon, 0-0, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Zack Cozart hates missing time and so when he missed three games with a bruised right index finger, not being on the field proved extremely difficult. While he was expected to return to the starting lineup Friday, a rainout forced Cozart to push his return back one more day. Despite the frustration of missing time, Cozart doesn’t expect any further setbacks due to the injury and said Friday he doesn’t anticipate the bruise to impact his ability to field the ball or make throws.

--C Devin Mesoraco has been hampered by a hip injury for the past month and hasn’t started a game since April 11. Spending the weekend playing in an American League park could give Reds manager Bryan Price the chance to evaluate where his cleanup hitter is health-wise. Mesoraco was listed as the Reds designated hitter before Friday night’s game was rained out. It’s a position Price said Friday could give the Reds a chance to see how Mesoraco can run the bases while just working strictly as a hitter. The Reds also have upcoming road series at Kansas City and Cleveland, giving Price a chance to use Mesoraco as a designated hitter while he gets closer to coming back from the injury.

--1B Joey Votto expressed contrition again Friday for bumping an umpire during an argument earlier this week. Votto was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Friday and was set to sit out Friday night against the White Sox. Votto said Friday he understands the need for punishment and wanted to serve the suspension without appealing as an example to younger players that everyone needs to be accountable for their actions. Votto is eligible to return to the Reds lineup in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the White Sox.

--RHPs Homer Bailey and Matt Magill both underwent Tommy John surgery on Friday to fix torn ulnar collateral ligaments in their right elbow. Both pitchers aren’t expected to return until 2016, but Price said he received word on Friday that both of the surgeries went well.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I want to get back as soon as possible to help the team.” -- 1B Joey Votto, who was suspended one game Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (sore right wrist) left the May 3 game. X-rays were negative, but he sat out May 5-7. He was scheduled to return to the lineup May 8.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-May 7, though he appeared as a pinch hitter eight times. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He had Tommy John surgery on May 8 in Cincinnati. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.

--RHP Matt Magill (torn ulnar collateral ligament) underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Friday and is expected to return in 2016.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker