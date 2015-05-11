Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Devin Mesoraco hasn’t touched his catcher’s mitt in the better part of a month, a by-product of the hip injury that has kept the Cincinnati Reds catcher out of the line-up while he heals.

Mesoraco made his first start since April 11 on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, filling the designated hitter role that affords Reds manager Bryan Price to use Mesoraco as more than a pinch-hitter.

While there’s nothing Mesoraco can do to speed up his rehab, he is trying to do what he can to begin the preparations for when he can return to the Reds on a full-time basis.

“It’s going to be difficult to jump right back in there and feel the same,” Mesoraco said Sunday when he had an RBI triple and scored a run in the Reds’ 4-3 loss to the White Sox. “But it’s definitely nice to get back in there and hopefully help the guys out a little bit.”

Mesoraco said over the past couple of days, he feels like his hip is improving. Although Price hasn’t been able to test Mesoraco at different positions like he could perhaps with another position player, he likes being able to throw Mesoraco in at DH, which he did on Sunday against the White Sox.

The Reds are trying to avoid having Mesoraco go through surgery, which would likely sideline him for the rest of the year. For the time being, Mesoraco will do his best to remain patient.

”It’s certainly difficult,“ he said. ”This definitely wasn’t the way I imagined the year going and it’s definitely been difficult coming to the mark and not being able to be out there and helping and trying to get my body healthy, but hopefully, things will turn around here.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 4-1, 1.66 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-1, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman has a reputation of being a shutdown closer -- a reputation he hoped to continue entering the game in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday with the score tied 3-3. After striking out White Sox DH Jose Abreu on a fastball that nearly reached 102 mph and then getting 1B Adam LaRoche to ground out, Chapman yielded three straight hits -- including a two-out game-winner to third baseman Gordon Beckham. The run was the first Chapman has allowed since Aug. 17, 2014, in Colorado when he gave up four runs. It marked the first time he has given up three hits in 2013, when he gave up four against the Cubs. Chapman doesn’t feel like he made a mistake to Beckham. “It was a high pitch, but I think it was a great pitch,” he said. “To me, it was a really good pitch. (Beckham) was actually behind, but he made contact.”

--SS Zack Cozart continued to move past a bruised thumb injury that sidelined him for three games last week against the Pirates. After missing time for the first time this season, Cozart returned to the line-up this weekend against the White Sox. On Sunday, Cozart had hits in his final three at-bats and tied the game 3-3 with a two-run double. Cozart is now hitting .434 (10-for-23) with six runs and three RBIs over the Reds road trip in which Cincinnati finished 5-5 on the 11-day, 10-game trip.

--2B Brandon Phillips continues to produce on a regular basis. Phillips was 2-for-4 in Sunday’s loss with a pair of singles. He has been on a torrid hitting pace in the last six games when he has hit safely five times (9-for-23) while producing a .391 batting average. During that stretch, he has produced multi-hit games three times.

--C Brayan Pena has made the most of his time filling in for injured C Devin Mesoraco, who filled the designated hitter role for the second time for the Reds on Sunday against the White Sox. Pena came through with a pair of hits Sunday -- including a single off of White Sox closer David Robertson in the ninth inning. Pena scored the game-tying run on Zack Cozart’s RBI double that snapped Robertson’s string of 12 scoreless innings. Pena has now hit safety in 13 of his last 15 games and is hitting .369 (17-for-46) during that time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nothing can happen that you think is going to happen. They made really good contact.” -- Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman, after a blown save vs. the White Sox on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-May 8, though he appeared as a pinch hitter eight times and DH on May 9-10. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He had Tommy John surgery on May 8 in Cincinnati. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.

--RHP Matt Magill (torn ulnar collateral ligament) underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Friday and is expected to return in 2016.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Kevin Gregg

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker