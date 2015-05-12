Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price said the fans never saw Kevin Gregg’s best in his 11 appearances with the club. They received a hefty dose of his worst.

Gregg was designated for assignment on Monday after going 0-2 with a 10.13 ERA.

His Reds career began on Opening Day when he surrendered Andrew McCutchen’s game-tying, two-run home run in the eighth inning. The Reds rallied to defeat the Pirates that afternoon, but Gregg never recovered.

“Unfortunately, with the two-run homer on Opening Day to tie the game, I think that was very difficult,” said Price. “Sometimes, it’s hard to chase that off.”

Gregg, who made the club out of spring training after signing a minor-league deal in February, struggled mightily in a Reds uniform, allowing 12 earned runs and three homers with five walks in 10 2/3 innings.

“We felt in the six weeks that we had him in spring training that he was the guy who could pitch the eighth inning for us,” Price said. “His stuff looked good with the velocity, the split-finger and the breaking ball.”

Gregg earned the setup role, previously held by right-hander Jonathan Broxton, who was traded in August, despite posting a 6.23 ERA in the Cactus League.

Entering Monday’s action, Cincinnati’s bullpen ranked last in the National League with a 5.56 ERA, and Gregg bore the brunt of the criticism.

“You don’t have a lot of those 8-2 games where it’s out of hand one way or another and you can find innings for pitchers,” Price said. “The guys that struggle have to take what they get, and take advantage of it. It’s hard to be patient in this game.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 2-0, 5.23 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-3, 2.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Pedro Villarreal was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday. It’s his third stint with the Reds this season, and second in three days. He was called up as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed three earned runs in 2/3 innings on Saturday. “Pedro was throwing the ball real well in Triple-A,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He didn’t have a great outing the other day against the White Sox, no doubt about that. We’re going to give him an opportunity to come in there and be a part of the bullpen and hopefully take command of it.” Villarreal had a 4.26 ERA with one save in eight appearances at Triple-A.

--LF Marlon Byrd is a notoriously slow starter. After slumping through his first month in a Reds uniform, Byrd is heating up at the plate. He homered in four of his previous seven appearances entering Monday’s game and batted .327 in his past 15 games. “He was attacking everything. He was being ultra-aggressive,” said manager Bryan Price of Byrd’s early-season struggles. “Now, I think he’s being a little more patient. He’s more comfortable at the plate with his hitting mechanics and certainly the base hits and home runs don’t hurt his confidence.”

--SS Zack Cozart was scratched from Monday’s starting lineup due to a sore left wrist. He missed four games after being struck by a pitch on May 3 at Atlanta. Cozart returned for last weekend’s series at the Chicago White Sox, going 5-for-10 with a double and three RBIs. He’s hitting .324 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games.

--C Devin Mesoraco hasn’t started behind the plate since April 11 due to an impingement in his left hip. He went 2-for-6 with an RBI triple as a designated hitter last weekend against the Chicago White Sox. “Until we get him squatting, catching bullpens or get him ready to do some catching, I don’t know how much closer we are to him being behind the plate,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Mesoraco hit 25 homers with 80 RBIs last season, but this year is batting just .118 with no homers in 16 games.

--RHP Mike Leake pitched in and out of trouble on a couple occasions on Monday night, needing 101 pitches to get through six innings. He allowed eight hits and one run with two walks and a strikeout, snapping a 19-inning scoreless streak.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman suffered a second straight defeat for just the third time in his career, first since 2012, when he allowed a run on three hits in the ninth inning of Monday night’s 2-1 loss to Atlanta. The go-ahead run scored from third on Chapman’s wild pitch. “They’re putting the ball in play against him,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was just a pitch that got away. That’s a team loss. We had our opportunities, but instead, we got into a position where one mistake could cost us the game, and that’s what happened.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after the Braves scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Monday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (sore left wrist) was scratched from the starting lineup on May 11. He was struck by a pitch on May 3 at Atlanta and missed the next four games.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-May 8, though he appeared as a pinch hitter eight times and DH on May 9-10. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He had Tommy John surgery on May 8 in Cincinnati. The injury is not associated with the right flexor mass injury he sustained late last season. He is expected to return for the 2016 season.

--RHP Matt Magill (torn ulnar collateral ligament) underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Friday and is expected to return in 2016.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker