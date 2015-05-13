Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Not much has slowed Zack Cozart’s torrid start to the season. But, during the past week, a sore left wrist did just that.

Cozart, who ranks second among all National League shortstops with a .324 batting average, was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day on Tuesday.

“It looked like we were over the hump in Chicago,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He played and didn’t have any issue at all. It’s a little unusual that it’s come back, so we have to take a different direction to see what the problem is.”

Cozart missed three games last week after being hit on the wrist by a pitch. He not only returned to the lineup this past weekend against the White Sox, he felt well enough to go 5-for-10 in the series with a pair of doubles and three RBIs.

Inexplicably, the soreness resurfaced prior to Monday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park, prompting Cozart to be scratched from the starting lineup.

While utility man Kris Negron is an adequate fill-in at short, having started four of the past seven games there, Cozart would be a significant loss for the Reds both offensively and in the field.

Cozart leads all NL shortstops with five home runs and a .549 slugging percentage. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning on Tuesday and reached on a fielder’s choice.

“We were hoping there would be more improvement from yesterday to today and there wasn‘t,” said Price, who said he’d prefer to avoid disabling Cozart.

“We’ll make sure we check all avenues to make sure there isn’t something more significant.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Eric Stults, 1-3, 4.84 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias will make his second career start on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cuban defector allowed five runs (three earned) in his major league debut on April 12. He’s 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Louisville. “He’s been throwing strikes. He’s been changing arm angles. He’s going through the same growing pains that at times young pitchers do,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Everybody’s excited about his development.”

--SS Kristopher Negron made his second straight start at shortstop on Tuesday night. With Zack Cozart out with a sore wrist, Negron has started at shortstop in four of the past seven games. Reds manager Bryan Price said he’s comfortable with Negron playing short. “Everyone in our system told me ... shortstop was his best position,” Price said. “He’s athletic. He’s got enough arm strength. I think he understands the position.” Negron has played all three outfield positions, SS, 1B, 2B, and 3B this season.

--SS Zack Cozart missed his second straight game with a sore left wrist on Tuesday. He was scratched from Monday’s starting lineup after missing three games after being struck by a pitch on May 3 at Atlanta. Cozart returned for last weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox, going 5-for-10 with two doubles and three RBIs. He’s hitting .324 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 28 games. “It looked like we were over the hump in Chicago,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He played and didn’t have any issue at all. It’s a little unusual that it’s come back, so we have to take a different direction.” Cozart pinch hit in the seventh inning on Tuesday and reached on a fielder’s choice.

--3B Todd Frazier was named an All-Star Game Spokesman on Tuesday. This year’s Midsummer Classic will be held at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 14. “It means a lot to me, especially to have it here in Cincinnati,” said Frazier. “When you play for a city that loves you and loves your team, you have to give something back.” A few hours after Tuesday’s announcement, Frazier hit his 11th home run, tying Bryce Harper for the National League lead.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani allowed only three earned runs in four April starts. But, he’s been getting roughed up since. On Tuesday night, he allowed three earned runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked three and fanned five. After not issuing more than two walks in any of his first four starts, DeSclafani has 12 free passes in his past three outings. “He’s been moving around the zone a little bit,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “His command in the zone of his fastball and changeup is not as good as we saw.”

--2B Brandon Phillips left Tuesday night’s game in the eighth inning with a left big toe injury. After going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, Phillips was pinch hit for by Skip Schumaker in the eighth. “It would have been irresponsible to put him back in there with all we ask him to do,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Phillips will be evaluated further on Wednesday.

--C Devin Mesoraco’s pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth inning drove home the winning run on Tuesday night. It was a welcome occurrence for Mesoraco, who hasn’t started behind the plate since April 12 due to a hip impingement. “It’s certainly been difficult,” said Mesoraco. “I think I went about a month without getting hit. I wasn’t healthy. I wasn’t helping out.” It was the first walk-off hit of Mesoraco’s five-year career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I haven’t done it before. I’ve been in those situations where I wished I got a hit. To get this little opportunity and produce, it meant a lot.” -- C Devin Mesoraco, after his pinch-hit double in the bottom of the ninth inning drove home the winning run on Tuesday night. It was the first walk-off hit of Mesoraco’s five-year career.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (sore left wrist) was scratched from the starting lineup on May 11 and did not start on May 12 but did pinch hit. He was struck by a pitch on May 3 at Atlanta and missed the next four games.

--2B Brandon Phillips (left big toe) left the May 12 game in the eighth inning. He is day-to-day.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) did not start April 12-May 8, though he appeared as a pinch hitter eight times. He started as the designated hitter May 9-10, then was back on the bench May 11. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Carlos Contreras

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker