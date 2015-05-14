Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price said all along that Raisel Iglesias wasn’t your typical 25-year old rookie.

The Cuban right-hander proved it on Wednesday night, earning his first major league victory in a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park.

In just his second career start, Iglesias held the Braves hitless through the first five innings and finished with one run and two hits allowed through eight innings. He threw 103 pitches, 74 strikes.

While his numbers were impressive, it was how Iglesias went about his business on Wednesday which was so impressive.

But, it came as no surprise to Price, who hinted following Wednesday’s game that the club is discussing scenarios in which Iglesias would have an extended stay in the major leagues.

“Everybody’s excited about his development,” Price said. “He has a better understanding of what makes him successful than most guys his age. He knows how to make pitches and get out of (tough) situations”

Iglesias, who signed a seven-year, $27 million deal with Cincinnati in June following a successful career in Cuba, could find a temporary home in the Reds bullpen, which is seeking dependable arms after a difficult start to the season.

“Whatever decision they make will be a great decision, and I will be happy with it,” said Iglesias, via an interpreter on Wednesday.

“He’s been throwing strikes. He’s been changing arm angles,” said Price, of Iglesias’ improvement since he was optioned to Triple-A. “He’s going through the same growing pains that at times young pitchers do.”

Iglesias allowed five runs (three earned) in his major league debut on April 12. He’s 1-2 with a 3.80 ERA in four starts for Triple-A Louisville.

“He went down there and took care of business,” said Reds catcher Brayan Pena after Wednesday’s gem. “Today he proved he was ready to pitch at this level. It was very exciting to see him go out there and perform the way he did.”

Iglesias was signed to be a starter, but Cincinnati is intent on managing his innings and protecting his future.

“He didn’t have a lot of endurance. That’s what we wanted him to work on,” said Price. “He’s been in international baseball. Cuba has a lot invested in their national team, they wanted to be the best in the world. He’s dealt with a lot more pressure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 3-2, 2.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-3, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Mattheus was claimed by Cincinnati from the Angels on Wednesday. He’s expected to join the major league club on Thursday. Mattheus, 31, pitched in parts of four seasons with the Nationals before signing with Anaheim in January. He went 0-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 11 games this season for Triple-A Salt Lake and made one relief appearance for the Angels. In 146 career relief appearances, Mattheus is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA.

--RHP Raisel Iglesias earned his first major league victory on Wednesday night in his second career start. The 25-year-old Cuban right-hander gave up one run and two hits with three walks and five strikeouts in eight innings in his second career start. He threw 103 pitches, 74 for strikes. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. “It was special for all of us,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “The Braves crowded their lineup with an assortment of left-handed batters. This isn’t a kid who’s going to be affected by pressure.”

--RHP Carlos Contreras was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. Contreras posted a 2.70 ERA in three stints with Cincinnati this season, allowing one earned run in 3 1/3 innings with two walks and three Ks. He’s regarded as one of the better arms in the Reds organization but still needs to harness command of all his pitches. Contreras has issued 19 walks in 22 2/3 big-league innings.

--SS Zack Cozart returned to the starting lineup on Wednesday after not starting the past two games with a sore left wrist. After he returned for last weekend’s series against the White Sox, Cozart’s wrist flared up again. “I was shocked when I came in here on Monday,” Cozart said. “I played three games in Chicago. There was nothing. It feels really good today. Yesterday it would click and gave me a sharp pain. I don’t know if I‘m 100 percent confident that it won’t come back but we had tests. I don’t think I can hurt it anymore.” Cozart is leading all National League shortstops with a .324 average.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen is fast. Now everyone is aware. The 23-year old right-handed starter scored the winning run from first base on Devin Mesoraco’s double in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday. “I knew Lorenzen could run,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I’ve seen him workout in spring training. He ran the bases well, not only with speed but the way he cut the bases. Sometimes necessity breeds opportunity to pinch run or pinch hit.”

--2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup again on Wednesday after leaving the previous night’s game in the eighth inning with a left big toe injury. “It is my understanding it happened the night before when he stole second base,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “They treated it, but it became apparent that it was getting worse.” Phillips, who was diagnosed with turf toe, according to MLB.com, is hitting .343 since April 12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has a better understanding of what makes him successful than most guys his age. He knows how to make pitches and get out of those situations.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, on RHP Raisel Iglesias, who earned his first major league victory on Wednesday night in his second career start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Zack Cozart (sore left wrist) was scratched from the starting lineup on May 11 and did not start on May 12 but did pinch hit. He returned to the starting lineup on May 13. He was struck by a pitch on May 3 at Atlanta and missed the next four games.

--2B Brandon Phillips (left big toe) left the May 12 game and did not play May 13. He is day-to-day. The injury was classified as turf toe.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) has not started since April 12 except for two games at designated hitter. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Pedro Villarreal

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker