Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Raisel Iglesias, who earned his first major league victory on Wednesday, will remain with the club in a bullpen role along with fellow rookie pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

The Reds planned to use a seven-man bullpen beginning Thursday.

“We’re concerned with his innings, and the innings of Lorenzen, so they’ll both probably serve a certain period of time in our bullpen,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “(Iglesias) can help us in the bullpen until we make a decision that he’s better served in our rotation, our bullpen or in Triple A.”

It’s a role that Iglesias is accustomed to, having made all but five of his 88 appearances in Cuba in relief. In the 2013 World Baseball Classic, Iglesias posted a 3.86 ERA in five relief stints.

When Cincinnati signed Iglesias to a seven-year, $27 million deal last June, it was with the intent to make him a starter. While that likely still is the plan, some teams, namely the St. Louis Cardinals, have had success grooming starters in the ‘pen.

“He has history as a relief pitcher, so it’s not going to be foreign territory for him to know how to get loose and get ready,” said Price. “It will also give us a chance to get him some innings. He could make us a better team with his contributions out of the bullpen until we decide he needs to be back starting again.”

The Reds’ bullpen could use some help. Entering Thursday’s game, Cincinnati relievers owned a 5.21 ERA which ranks last in the National League.

Iglesias took a no-hitter into the sixth inning on Wednesday, allowing one earned run in a 103-pitch, eight-inning effort. It was just his second career start.

With three off days in the next two weeks, Price has some flexibility with his rotation. He’d already decided to have Lorenzen skip his scheduled start on Thursday.

The move is a win-win for both the team and his two prized youngsters, says Price.

“We’ve had opportunities created because we’ve needed a boost out of our bullpen,” he said. “It’s trying to shore up our bullpen with young guys, and it does serve multiple purposes.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-17

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 3-2, 3.30 ERA) at Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 3-2, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive day with turf toe. He was available to pinch-hit on Thursday and is expected to return to the lineup on Friday. “In an emergency, he could go out there and play defense,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He could’ve played, but the risk-reward there ... giving him another day of rest is probably the most prudent decision.” After a slow start at the plate, Phillips is hitting .343 since April 12.

--LF Marlon Byrd continues to swing a hot bat coming off a dismal April. Byrd, a notorious slow-starter, has hit eight home runs in his past 19 appearances, including a solo home run in the eighth inning on Thursday night which broke up a 3-3 tie. Byrd batted .169 with just two homers in April. Since then, he’s batted .306 with six round-trippers. “I thank (Reds manager) Bryan Price for putting me out there after the April I had,” Byrd said. “It’s easy to try and go in another direction, which he could have done. But he kept faith in me. Not sure what happened in April. We just kept working.”

--RHP Raisel Iglesias, who earned his victory in his second career start on Wednesday, will remain with the club in a bullpen role. The 25-year-old Cuban took a no-hitter into the sixth, giving up one run and two hits through eight innings. He threw 103 pitches, 74 for strikes. “We’re concerned with his innings,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He has history as a relief pitcher, so it’s not going to be foreign territory for him to know how to get loose and get ready.”

--RHP Johnny Cueto owns a career 4.40 ERA in the first inning. His start on Thursday followed the customary pattern, with Cueto allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning. He committed a balk to give up a second run in the third, but he assumed control from that point, striking out 7 of 10 in one stretch. “It wasn’t a typical outing for Johnny,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s starting to become that guy who gets better as the game goes on. He sees the finish line.”

--RHP Pedro Villarreal was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for RHP Ryan Mattheus who was claimed from the Angels earlier in the week. Villarreal posted a 10.13 ERA in two appearances with the Reds, allowing three earned runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thank (Reds manager) Bryan Price for putting me out there after the April I had. It’s easy to try and go in another direction, which he could have done. But he kept faith in me. Not sure what happened in April. We just kept working.” -- Reds LF Marlon Byrd, who hit eight home runs in his past 19 appearances, including a solo home run in the eighth inning on Thursday night in a win over San Francisco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (turf toe on left big toe) left the May 12 game and did not play May 13-14. He is day-to-day.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) has not started since April 12 except for two games at designated hitter. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker