Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds have given Ryan Mattheus a chance to restore his major league career. And the 31-year-old right-hander plans to make the most of the opportunity.

Mattheus’ career hit rock bottom with the Nationals in 2013 when he missed 58 games after fracturing his hand by slamming it into a locker after allowing five runs in one inning in a 13-4 loss to San Diego.

“I just lost my emotions,” said Mattheus, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels earlier this week. “It was a tough game that I had that day. I‘m very passionate when I‘m out there, but it’ll never boil over to that point again.”

The Sacramento native will get ample opportunity to prove himself as a member of the Reds bullpen, which ranks last in the National League with a 5.19 ERA.

“I would be comfortable putting him in any environment at this point in time,” said Reds manager Bryan Price, who added he’d prefer to get Mattheus in mid-inning situations initially.

“Certainly, I would like him to get his feet wet here, get introduced to our club in a less-stressful situation,” Price said. “The guy’s a big leaguer. He’s been very successful on good teams. I don’t have any apprehension bringing him into a close game late if that’s what the situation calls for.”

Friday night’s 10-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants allowed Price to utilize Mattheus in a non-pressure situation. He allowed one run on two hits in one inning.

Mattheus is 7-7 with 3.60 ERA in 145 career appearances. He made seven appearances for the Nationals last year and posted a 1.04 ERA.

“When I‘m healthy, I know I can get guys out in the big leagues,” Mattheus said. “Just a few quirky injuries the last couple of years. The big one ... was self-inflicted.”

RECORD: 18-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Ryan Vogelsong, 1-2, 5.67 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-1, 2.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips returned to the starting lineup on Friday after a two-game absence due to a sore toe. Manager Bryan Price said the decision to bring Phillips back was not taken lightly. “He’s had a lot of treatment, he’s been seen by a foot specialist and all those things,” Price said. “What it comes down to is we’re not going to force our players to play. He probably could have played yesterday, but I wanted to give him one more day.” Phillips, who came in hitting .343 since April 12, went 0-for-4 on Friday.

--RF Jay Bruce, mired in a 3-for-38 slump, was given a day off on Friday. Manager Bryan Price said the respite had more to do with finding playing time for other guys. Kristopher Negron started in right field on Friday. “Nothing to read into other than a day off against a tough lefty (Giants’ Madison Bumgarner),” said Price. “(Bruce) is accountable. He knows that he’s a big key to our ballclub and when he’s not performing at the level of his history, we’re not as good a team.” Bruce is batting .162 in 34 games.

--RHP Jason Marquis lasted a season-low three innings against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, allowing six earned runs and seven hits, including two homers. “I‘m just not very good right now,” Marquis said. “I can’t throw pitches consistently like I want to. I’d better figure something out quick. This is not fun.” In his past two starts, Marquis allowed 11 earned runs, 17 hits and five home runs. “He’s making location mistakes,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s getting behind in the count. When he’s going good, he’s down in the zone. His fastball command down in the zone isn’t as consistent.”

--2B Zack Cozart continued his hot streak at the plate, clubbing his sixth homer on Friday against the Giants, belting his sixth home run in the first inning of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner. Cozart is tied for the National League lead in home runs for a shortstop. He hit four home runs all of last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was going to be a challenge to get back in the ballgame against Bumgarner. He had great stuff as usual.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, of Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (turf toe on left big toe) left the May 12 game and did not play May 13-14. He returned to the lineup on May 15.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) has not started since April 12 except for two games at designated hitter. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March, and he might be able to join the Reds by midseason.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker