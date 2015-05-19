Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- With the Cincinnati Reds offense struggling to find consistency, manager Bryan Price made his most drastic lineup change of the season Sunday, dropping leadoff batter Billy Hamilton to eighth in the order.

“Offensively, it’s been more challenging than I anticipated to be consistently efficient,” Price said. “It made sense to get some of our higher on-base guys to the top of the order”.

On Sunday, the revamped lineup produced eight runs on 12 hits in a 9-8 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Hamilton, 24, went 1-for-3 with two RBIs from the No. 8 hole.

Since the Hamilton debuted in 2013, he has shouldered the responsibility of setting the table for Cincinnati’s offense, batting leadoff in all but one of his first 172 major league starts.

Hamilton’s speed is disruptive when he is on base, as evidenced by his 86 career stolen bases. However, his career on-base percentage (.285) and batting average (.242) make him less suited for the leadoff role.

“I‘m not getting on base enough to be a leadoff hitter,” Hamilton said. “It’s tough being a leadoff hitter. It comes with a lot of things. You have to take pitches, work the count. In the eighth spot, you can just play.”

Price withheld Sunday’s lineup until he had a chance to speak personally with Hamilton. The skipper made it very clear that he still envisions Hamilton as a leadoff hitter moving forward, but also said the demotion in the batting order wasn’t a one- or two-day fix.

“There’s this thing with Billy where we say, ‘You go, we go,’ but it shouldn’t be that way,” Price said. “I still believe Billy Hamilton will be an outstanding leadoff man. This move by no means is representative of my thoughts on where his future lies.”

Shortstop Zack Cozart batted leadoff Sunday, as he did the previous day when Hamilton got the day off. Although he went 0-for-4 with a walk in the series finale against San Francisco, Cozart is batting .300, and he led all National League shortstops in home runs (six) and slugging (.543) through Saturday. He has a .358 on-base percentage.

Hamilton, who is 17-for-19 on stolen-base attempts this season, said he felt more comfortable with the move after speaking with Price.

“The reason he gave me is what I wanted to hear,” Hamilton said. “I‘m just going to try to get better. When I start getting right, I can move back up in the order when the timing’s right. My confidence is still there.”

For the moment, Hamilton has a new role, one with less responsibility, affording him some time to find his swing.

“We brought a guy up from Triple-A and put a lot of expectations on his ability to set the table and adjust to this caliber of pitching,” Price said of Hamilton. “I think it’s been a bit of a struggle for him since the second half of last season.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-20

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto, 3-3, 2.93 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano, Ventura, 2-3, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Manny Parra, on the disabled list since April 29 with a strained neck, recently had a minor setback when he experienced some elbow tenderness. Parra threw off the mound Friday and is expected to throw one or two more bullpen sessions before being sent out on a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani is 25 years old and made just his 13th major league start Sunday. Growing pains are to be expected, especially when facing the red-hot San Francisco lineup. He lasted just three innings, allowing six earned runs and six hits, including RF Hunter Pence’s home run. DeSclafani needed 41 pitches to get through a four-run, five-hit second inning.

--RF Jay Bruce has been a streaky hitter throughout his career. After batting .174 through 35 games, perhaps he is finally heating up. On Sunday, Bruce enjoyed his first three-hit game since last September and hit his seventh homer. “I think his swing looks better,” manager Bryan Price said. “You know how he can catch fire. I hope he gets kick-started.”

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) is scheduled to undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery on May 20.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There are a lot of balls in the air right now with the pitching staff. If we’re going to be competitive, we have to get a lot out of our pitching staff. Who that 12 are going to be is up in the air.” -- Manager Bryan Price, after the Reds’ 9-8 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He’s scheduled to undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery on May 20.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He threw off the mound May 15. He experienced a setback as of May 17. No timetable is set for his return.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) has not started since April 12 except for two games at designated hitter. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker