Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Devin Mesoraco was in the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup Tuesday as the designated hitter for the third time this season, but he has not caught since April 12.

A left hip impingement has kept Mesoraco from behind the plate for five weeks.

“It’s certainly not what we anticipated when he got hurt,” Indians manager Bryan Price said. “We didn’t think it would be weeks but days before he would eventually be getting back into catching. We want to not feel like we’ve left any stones unturned with getting Devin ready to catch again.”

Mesoraco did some catching activity in pregame drills. He then went 2-for-2 and walked in Cincinnati’s 3-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

“He’s started doing some things that are catcher-related, getting into a crouch and coming out and throwing,” Price said. “He’s working to get into it day by day. He’ll begin working a light BP, maybe a half BP. We want to see him moving laterally behind the plate. Everything he’s doing for the first time gives us a chance to evaluate him.”

The Reds are playing five consecutive games under American League rules at Kansas City and Cleveland.

“I don’t know if I’ll start him at DH all five games,” Price said. “Hitting or running should be things he’s able to do.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-21

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 3-2, 5.66 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 3-2, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Marshall will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a torn anterior capsule on Wednesday. Mets physician David Altchek will perform the operation.

--LHP Manny Parra threw a perfect inning, striking out all three Norfolk batters he faced Tuesday in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville. Parra is on the disabled list due to a strained neck.

--RHP Johnny Cueto gave up three runs on nine hits in seven innings but lost 3-0 to the Royals on Tuesday. The Reds have scored a total of two runs in his four defeats. “I did my job, and I expect the rest of the team to do their job,” Cueto said through an interpreter. “You want to have a little more run support, but there’s nothing you can do. There are no excuses. I did what I had to do.”

--RHP Jason Marquis, who faces the Royals on Wednesday in the series finale, has a 6.63 ERA in seven starts. He has allowed 11 runs in 8 2/3 innings while losing to the White Sox and Giants in his past two starts.

--DH Devin Mesoraco reached base three times as the Reds had only five baserunners in the 3-0 loss to the Royals on Tuesday. Mesoraco went 2-for-2 and walked.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Johnny did a good job managing that game. They’ve got about five guys who are at or above .300. They get their hits, they get their bunts down, they hit with runners on base. He did a good job.” -- Manager Bryan Price, on RHP Johnny Cueto, the losing pitcher Tuesday as the Reds fell 3-0 to the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery May 20.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) has not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He threw off the mound May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on May 19, and he will pitch again for Louisville on May 22.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker