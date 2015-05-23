Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- It’s one thing to lose. It’s another thing to not even come close to winning. That’s been the story with the Cincinnati Reds, who saw their losing streak grow to six games Friday night with a 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

In losing six games in a row, the Reds have been out-scored 47-16. In the first five losses in that streak, the Reds never had a lead at any time in those games. In Friday night’s loss to the Indians, the Reds did have a lead. Briefly.

Cincinnati scored a run in the top of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Indians scored two runs in the bottom of the inning and it didn’t get any better from there for the Reds, who were held to six hits.

“We should be playing better than we are,” said Red manager Bryan Price. “And it’s not just that we’re losing, but we’re losing and there’s a lot of distance between us and our opponent. We need to do better at everything. It’s a terrible feeling going through something like this. There’s nothing good about it.”

Friday night Reds starter Mike Leake only lasted four innings before being removed from the game. He gave up five runs on seven hits and five walks and no strikeouts. It’s his first career start without a strikeout.

“He never got rolling. He wasn’t real sharp,” said Price. “He’ll get hit sometimes, but he usually doesn’t have outings like this.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-23

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 2-4, 3.80 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 1-5, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Aroldis Chapman has converted 27 consecutive save opportunities, dating to June 28, 2014. It’s the longest active streak in the majors.

--2B Brandon Phillips, who was traded by the Indians to the Reds in 2006, was 1-for-4 Friday. His career batting average vs. the Indians is .348 (63-181).

--RHP Mike Leake started but only pitched four innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, walking five with no strikeouts. It's Leake's first career start without striking out a batter.

--OF Jay Bruce was 2-or-2 with a walk Friday night as he extended his season-high hitting streak to five games. In those five games Bruce is hitting .500 (9-for-18) with two homers and three RBIs.

--LHP Manny Parra (neck strain) made his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville Friday. He pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings vs. Pawtucket.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We should be playing better than we are.” -- Cincinnati manager Bryan Price after his team’s six straight loss on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He threw off the mound May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on May 19, and pitched again for Louisville on May 22.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery May 20.

--C Devin Mesoraco (sore left hip) has not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker