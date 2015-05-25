Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Following their game Sunday in Cleveland, the Cincinnati Reds went home.

Great timing.

The Reds need to regroup. It was a forgettable weekend in Cleveland where the Reds were swept in a three-game series, capped by a messy 5-2 loss on Sunday.

With the loss, the Reds are losers of eight in a row, their longest losing streak since they lost eight in a row from July 28-Aug. 2, 2009. Making loss No. 8 on this current streak even more frustrating is that one of the strengths of the team let them down Sunday.

Two of the five Cleveland runs were unearned, thanks to three Cincinnati errors. Brandon Phillips, J.J. Hoover and Joey Votto had the errors, which are very uncharacteristic for the Reds. Coming into the game the Reds had made just 17 errors, the fewest of any team in the major leagues.

“We saved our worst game for when we needed our best game,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “This was our worst game of the series, the worst game of the road trip and the worst of the season. I apologize to all our fans who made the drive here. That was brutal. We have far too much talent to play like that.”

If there’s any consolation with the losing streak it’s that the Reds are no longer losing by wide margins. In the first six games of the streak the Reds were outscored 47-16. The last two losses in Cleveland were by the scores of 2-1 and 5-2.

“There are a lot of things we should be doing better, but it hasn’t happened,” said Price. “Right now it’s the worst of times. But it will eventually be the best of times.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-25

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 2-5, 4.38 ERA) at Reds (RHP Jason Marquis, 3-4, 6.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias started Sunday’s game in place of RHP Joey Cueto, who has a sore elbow. Iglesias’ outing Sunday was brief, but he received a passing grade from Manager Bryan Price. Iglesias pitched three innings, throwing 84 pitches, and giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. “We had to get him out after three because of his pitch count, but I loved the way he competed,” said Price.

--3B Todd Frazier singled in the first inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-high six games. During his streak Frazier is hitting .333 (8-for-24).

--C Devin Mesoraco did not play in the Cleveland series, and hasn’t appeared in a game at catcher since April 12 due to a left hip impingement. He is scheduled to be examined by Reds doctors on Monday.

--2B Brandon Phillips’ next appearance in a game will be the 1,500th game of his major league career. Phillips is the Reds’ all-time leader in hits, doubles, home runs and RBI by a second baseman.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We saved our worst game for when we needed our best game.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price after a loss to Cleveland on Sunday, his team’s eighth straight.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He threw off the mound May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on May 19, and pitched again for Louisville on May 22.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery May 20.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) has not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. He likely will need surgery but is hoping to avoid it until after the season. He is scheduled to be examined by Reds doctors on May 25

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Raisel Iglesias

CATCHERS:

Devin Mesoraco

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker