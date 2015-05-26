Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- According to Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price, it is almost a miracle that left-hander Sean Marshall is placing his retirement plans on hold.

After making just 31 appearances since the start of the 2013 season due to shoulder issues, Marshall underwent another surgery last week, fully anticipating to be shut down for six months, if not permanently.

Rather than repair the capsule in his left shoulder, all the doctors needed to do was clean out scar tissue. Marshall, 32, could resume throwing in six weeks, and there is a chance he will pitch again this season.

“That’s epic,” Marshall said. “The range of motion should come back quickly. It was mind-boggling. I couldn’t have been more happy about the results.”

Marshall is 5-6 with a 3.27 ERA in 104 appearances for Cincinnati since joining the club in 2012, when he posted a 2.51 ERA and nine saves in 73 games for the National League Central champions.

He has made 396 major league appearances for the Chicago Cubs and the Reds since debuting in 2006.

Marshall’s goal heading into surgery was to recover enough to throw batting practice to his son. On Monday, he was back at Great American Ball Park discussing the resurrection of his big-league career.

“What a difference a day makes,” Price said. “He had to contemplate a lot of things going through a second shoulder surgery. The reality of the situation was that it was unlikely he would return. Not impossible, but the odds were against him.”

Whether the Marshall can help the club this year remains to be seen. However, in a season largely bereft of good news, word of his potential return was a shot in the arm for Cincinnati.

“For the last two years, it’s been nothing but bad news,” Marshall said. “I was on the fast track to come back, but I just couldn’t get over the hump.”

--For six weeks, Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco was relegated to a pinch-hitting role.

On Monday, a hip impingement that prevented Mesoraco from catching since mid-April finally landed the 26-year-old on the 15-day disabled list. The move was made retroactive to Thursday.

Mesoraco had made four starts, all as a designated hitter, and 13 pinch-hit appearances since April 13.

“He’s capable of hitting, but the catching drills did not go well in the sense that he came out of them with some stiffness and soreness,” Price said. “We’d hoped that would be alleviated through his rehab, and it wasn‘t.”

Mesoraco is coming off an All-Star season in which he became the first Reds catcher since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench to finish with 25 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Replacing Mesoraco on the roster is left-handed reliever Manny Parra, who was reinstated from the disabled list, where he had been since April 29 with a strained neck.

“We’d like to get him back to pitching like he did in 2013, when he was an impact left-handed pitcher in our bullpen,” Price said. “He’ll give us another left-handed option in some earlier-game situations, which would be a big lift for us.”

Price tried to keep Mesoraco’s bat available off the bench, especially with the Reds’ offense ranked 13th in the National League in batting average.

Mesoraco is hitting .178 with no homers and two RBIs in 23 games. He wasn’t going to be able to catch any time soon, and surgery remains possible.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-26

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 1-6, 6.51 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Lorenzen, 1-1. 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jay Bruce’s six-game hitting streak was snapped on Sunday, but he started a new one Monday. Bruce went 3-for-4, raising his batting average from .162 to .224 in just eight games. Monday marked his seventh multi-hit game and second three-hit game this season. “He’s been terrific,” manager Bryan Price said. “He stayed the course. He’s hunting the right pitches to hit. It’s exciting to watch because he’s a huge part of the offense.”

--RHP Jason Marquis isn’t looking for moral victories. He tried to take some positives from the Reds’ 5-4 loss to the Rockies on Monday, but with it being Cincinnati’s ninth consecutive defeat, he couldn‘t. Marquis allowed four runs (two earned) and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow stiffness) will miss his next scheduled start. He was examined Monday, and the report was encouraging, manager Bryan Price told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We don’t think it’s a serious injury. We did all the stuff that we need to do just to verify that everything’s OK,” Price said. “Hopefully he’ll miss one start and be back the next time.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nine in a row is not fun. When you’re losing, obviously you tend to find the negatives more than the positives. The mistakes jump out at you. I was able to keep the team in the game and give us a chance to win.” -- RHP Jason Marquis, after the Reds’ 5-4 loss to the Rockies on Monday, Cincinnati’s ninth consecutive defeat.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow stiffness) will miss his last scheduled start in May, but he should be able to make his first scheduled start in June.

--LHP Manny Parra (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 24. He threw off the mound May 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on May 19, and he pitched again for Louisville May 22. He was activated May 25.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He had not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Raisel Iglesias

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker