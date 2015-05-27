Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Reds got good news late Monday when an MRI on Johnny Cueto’s nagging elbow revealed no structural damage.

Cueto was scratched from his last start due to stiffness in his elbow, creating concern for a club that already has lost one starter -- right-hander Homer Bailey -- for the season due to injury and currently has three rookies in the rotation.

The results from Monday’s MRI mean Cueto could return to the rotation on his next turn.

Last year’s National League Cy Young Award runner-up planned to throw long-toss on Wednesday or Thursday before scheduling a bullpen session.

“He has a little bit of inflammation in his elbow, which is a part of pitching,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “It’s a clean bill of health in terms of any structural damage. He still has to go out there and throw and make sure that the stiffness and soreness is out before we can schedule a bullpen.”

Cueto, who’s in the final year of his contract with Cincinnati, likely is headed for free-agency after this season if he’s not traded before then. Talks regarding an extension with the Reds have stalled.

In nine starts this season, Cueto is 3-4 with a 3.03 ERA. He went 20-9 with a 2.25 ERA in 34 starts last year, becoming Cincinnati’s first 20-game winner since Danny Jackson in 1998.

“Knowing Johnny will be back and be an influence in our starting rotation this season is a big deal,” Price said.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 1-6, 6.58 ERA) at Reds (RHP Mike Leake, 2-3, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup on Tuesday after aggravating a recent toe injury. He missed two games after injuring his toe May 12 against Atlanta, and manager Bryan Price believes the four-time Gold Glove winner re-injured the toe on Saturday at Cleveland. “Today is one of those days where we’ll spend a lot more time on treatment than we will on groundballs and batting practice,” manager Bryan Price said on Tuesday. Phillips is batting .324 in May.

--RHP Johnny Cueto had an MRI on Monday that revealed no structural damage in his right elbow. Cueto was scratched from Sunday’s start due to stiffness in the elbow. He’s expected to throw long toss and a bullpen session, but he could be ready to make his next start. “Certainly, he has to kind of kick the tires on how the elbow feels,” said manager Bryan Price. “If he’s pain free and the stiffness is out, I think it makes sense that we would follow that with a bullpen, and if everything went well with that, in turn we could slot him into the rotation.” Cueto is 3-4 with a 3.03 ERA this season in nine starts.

--RHP Michael Lorenzen made his fourth major league start Tuesday after three straight relief appearances and manager Bryan Price said “That’s the best I’ve seen him”. Lorenzen gave up just one run and two hits through seven innings before being lifted after throwing 90 pitches. “I threw the ball with purpose,” Lorenzen said. “I had a pretty good plan out there. Tonight’s the first time I actually shook off a catcher, because I had conviction of what pitch I wanted to throw.”

--INF/OF Skip Schumaker had just six plate appearances this season, but delivered a huge hit on Tuesday night when he lined a pinch-hit double to left, driving home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat the Rockies 2-1, ending Cincinnati’s nine-game losing streak. “I‘m just a guy off the bench,” said Schumaker. “I take pride in myself as a pinch hitter. I was lucky enough to be the guy tonight.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed a win in the worst way. We needed to smile for once around here.” -- Reds UTL Skip Schumaker, after a win over Colorado on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow stiffness) missed one start due to general stiffness. An MRI on May 25 revealed no structural damage. He could make his next scheduled start but will throw long toss and a bullpen session first.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He had not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Jason Marquis

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Raisel Iglesias

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker