Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- Bryan Price didn’t expect to start three rookies against the Washington Nationals in the final weekend in May. But, that’s the hand dealt to the Cincinnati Reds skipper.

“I wouldn’t have thought we’d have three rookies in our starting rotation,” Price said. “Our future’s arrived a little earlier.”

Part of that’s by choice, much of it is out of necessity.

On Friday, right-hander Jason Marquis, with his 6.46 ERA over nine starts, was relegated to the bullpen.

And, with Johnny Cueto’s next outing pushed back, rookie right-handers Anthony DeSclafani, Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias faced Bryce Harper and the first-place Nationals at Great American Ball Park.

Cueto’s been dealing with elbow stiffness. And while an MRI last week revealed no structural damage, last year’s National League Cy Young runner-up had yet to throw a bullpen. Barring a setback, Cueto is expected to start on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Offseason trades and season-ending elbow surgery for right hander Homer Bailey left a major void in the Reds’ rotation, which had been one of the best in baseball in recent years.

Cincinnati’s starters ranked third in the NL last year with a 3.37 ERA and led the league in innings pitched, opponents’ batting average (.236) and homers allowed (118). The Reds’ staff ERA through 46 games this season is 4.13.

The trading of Alfredo Simon and Mat Latos, coupled with Bailey’s injury, has expedited the maturation and development process for Cincinnati’s young hurlers.

On Friday night, DeSclafani, who was acquired from the Marlins in exchange for Mat Latos, allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings in a 5-2 victory over the Nats.

“We know that was coming sooner or later because those guys have so much talent,” said Reds catcher Brayan Pena. “They deserve their shot. We trust them and we believe in what they can do. At the end of the day, it’s all about going out there as a team and playing well. It’s not just on the youngsters.”

Lorenzen, who will make his fifth major league start in Sunday’s series finale, is coming off his best start to date, allowing one earned run and only two hits in seven innings in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Colorado. He’s 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA in six appearances.

Iglesias, who signed a seven-year, $27 million deal last June after defecting from Cuba, became the first Reds player to debut without appearing in the minors. He’s 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in five appearances including three starts.

Both Iglesias and Lorenzen have split time in the bullpen to help limit their innings.

“I believe all these guys will be staples in our rotation for years to come,” said Price. “But there will be an education along the way.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-27

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 4-2, 4.53 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 1-1, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Devin Mesoraco will see another specialist before determining if surgery is necessary to repair the hip impingement which has prevented him from catching in a game since April 12. Mesoraco was placed on the disabled list last week, retroactive to May 21. His only starts since April have been as a designated hitter. Mesoraco, coming off an All-Star season, is hitting .178 with no homers and two RBIs in 23 games.

--RHP Jason Marquis’ recent struggles have landed him in the bullpen. The 36-year veteran of 13 bi-league seasons struggled immensely since signing a minor league contract in January. Manager Bryan Price said he won’t shy away from using Marquis often as a reliever. “He’s one of our more resilient guys in terms of bouncing back,” Price said. “I‘m not reluctant to use him on short rest.” Marquis owns a 6.46 ERA in nine starts.

--2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup again Friday with his nagging turf toe. Phillips, who’s hitting .319 since April 12, has missed three straight games. “Trying to get him in a better position to play,” said manager Bryan Price. “He feels better. The thought is one more day makes for a higher probability it won’t be a chronic issue.” Phillips pinch-hit in the sixth inning Friday night and delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly.

--RHP Johnny Cueto was probable to start Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals, but that timetable has been pushed back. Cueto threw with pitching coach Jeff Pico during Thursday’s off-day. But he did not throw a bullpen on Friday, so the earliest he could start is Tuesday in Philadelphia. “He’s felt better every time he’s thrown,” said manager Bryan Price. Cueto is 3-4 with a 3.03 ERA in nine starts. He went 20-9 last season, finishing second in Cy Young Award voting.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani retired 10 of 12 batters in one stretch during a solid six innings against the first-place Nationals on Friday night. He allowed two runs and eight hits over 85 pitches, retiring red-hot right-fielder Bryce Harper three straight times including a strikeout. “He’s tough as nails,” said manager Bryan Price. “He had to grind one out tonight.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard to talk about silver linings after losses. We talk a lot about that in the minor leagues. We fought back tonight. That was great to see.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a win over Washington on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brandon Phillips (sore right big toe) did not start May 26-29. He is expected to return to the lineup May 30.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow stiffness) missed one start due to general stiffness. An MRI on May 25 revealed no structural damage. Cueto played catch May 27 and 28. He might be able to start June 2.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He had not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return as soon as he is eligible.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Jason Marquis

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker