Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Citizens Bank Park lights again victimized Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jay Bruce on Tuesday night.

As had been the case in Game 2 of the 2010 National League Division Series, Bruce lost a ball in the lights, and it proved costly.

The situation Tuesday was this: Cincinnati held a 4-2 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies with two outs and none on in the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Howard lined a ball in Bruce’s direction, but he lost it in the lights.

The ball fell for a double, and Maikel Franco followed with a game-tying two-run homer. Philadelphia went on to win 5-4, on a pinch-hit RBI single by Darin Ruf in the ninth.

“It was a helpless feeling,” Bruce said. “I just couldn’t see it. I don’t know what else I could do. It’s frustrating.”

But it was nothing new. He also misplayed a liner by Jimmy Rollins in the seventh inning of that playoff game five years ago, a play that saw the Phillies score two runs to take the lead. They went on to win the game, 7-4, and later the series.

Reds manager Bryan Price found Tuesday’s events painful enough.

“It hurts,” he said of the loss. “Two outs and nobody on, and the ball gets lost in the lights.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-28

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Mike Leake 2-4, 4.66 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 5-4, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Leake, Wednesday’s starter, took a 6-4 loss to Colorado in his last start, going five innings and allowing six runs on nine hits, while striking out four and walking two. It was his third loss in as many outings, his longest skid since he dropped four straight starts early in the 2012 season. He is 1-3 with a 7.41 ERA in six career starts against the Phillies.

--RHP Jonny Cueto, making his first start since May 19 because of a sore elbow, went six innings but took a no-decision Tuesday night. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, while striking out four. He didn’t walk a batter. “He was sharp,” manager Bryan Price said. “We just felt he should pitch somewhere near 100 pitches. He was really good.” Cueto threw 93 pitches, 65 of them strikes.

--1B Joey Votto continued his hot hitting, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs Tuesday against Philadelphia. Votto hit safely in five straight games, and appears to be regaining his form after missing 100 games last year with a strained quadriceps muscle. He hit .317 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in May after hitting .253 with two homers and seven RBIs in April.

--2B Brandon Phillips went 2-for-5 and scored two runs Tuesday against the Phillies. It was his second straight multi-hit game after going hitless in 15 at-bats over his previous five games.

--RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-3 Tuesday against Philadelphia, but with two outs and none on in the eighth lost a liner from Ryan Howard in the lights, a ball that fell for a double. Philadelphia’s Maikel Franco followed with a game-tying two-run homer, and the Phillies won the game on Darin Ruf’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth. “It was a helpless feeling,” Bruce said. “I just couldn’t see it. I don’t know what else I could do. It’s frustrating.”

--LF Marlon Byrd suffered a broken wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Philadelphia’s Sean O‘Sullivan on Tuesday night. The severity of the injury is not yet known.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It hurts. Two outs and nobody on, and the ball gets lost in the lights.” -- Reds manager Bryan Price, after a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken wrist) was hit by a pitch June 2. The severity of the injury is not yet known.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow stiffness) missed one start due to general stiffness. An MRI on May 25 revealed no structural damage. Cueto played catch May 27 and 28 and threw a bullpen session May 31. He returned to the rotation June 2.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He had not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Jason Marquis

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker