Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- On Tuesday, it was a fly ball lost in the lights. On Wednesday, it was an errant flip from first baseman Joey Votto to reliever Ryan Mattheus.

Two plays, and two losses for the Cincinnati Reds-- both by 5-4 scores to the Philadelphia Phillies, the latter in 11 innings.

“That’s two straight games sitting there for us,” Reds manager Bryan Price said, “and we weren’t able to finish them. And it’s not for lack of effort.”

The Phillies, no-hit by Mike Leake for 6 2/3 innings, tied the game by scoring four times in the ninth, the key blow a three-run homer by rookie third baseman Maikel Franco off closer Aroldis Chapman.

Philadelphia left fielder Cody Asche doubled with one out in the 11th, and shortstop Freddy Galvis then bounced a ball to Votto, who flipped it to Mattheus covering the bag.

He dropped it.

“The ball hit off the top of my glove,” Mattheus said. “I should have had it. I practice that play 500 times. There’s just no excuse.”

The night before, right fielder Jay Bruce lost a ball in the lights with his team up 4-2 in the eighth. Franco followed by hitting a game-tying two-run homer, and the Phillies won the game in the ninth on a pinch-hit single by Darin Ruf.

Bottom line: The Reds are finding ways to lose. They have dropped 12 of their last 16.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-29

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani 3-4, 3.41 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 4-5, 2.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani, Thursday’s starter, beat Washington 5-2 his last time out, his first victory in seven starts. He went six innings and allowed two runs on eight hits, while striking out one and walking two. He is 1-1 with a 7.94 ERA in two career outings against Philadelphia, including one start.

--RHP Mike Leake no-hit Philadelphia for 6 2/3 innings and allowed only three hits over eight on Wednesday, but was saddled with a no-decision when Phillies rookie Maikel Franco capped a four-run rally in the ninth with a game-tying three-run homer off closer Aroldis Chapman. Leake, charged with two runs, struck out nine and walked two. “Leake had moving stuff, a moving fastball,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He was tough to get ahold of.” Leake was well aware he had a no-hitter. “If it happened, it happened,” he said. He lost it when Franco lined a single to center with two outs in the seventh. “He put a good swing on it,” said Leake, who is winless over his last five starts, dating back to a May 6 victory over Pittsburgh.

--OF Marlon Byrd was placed on the disabled list with a fractured right wrist, an injury incurred when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday night. Byrd is hitting .212 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs.

--INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. had his contracted selected from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He was hitting .303 in the minors.

--OF Donald Lutz was released to make room on the 40-man roster for INF Ivan De Jesus Jr. Lutz was hitting .190 at Triple-A Louisville when he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in April. He hit .211 while appearing in 62 games for the parent club in 2013-14.

--LHP Aroldis Chapman had converted 29 consecutive save opportunities before blowing one in Wednesday’s 5-4, 11-inning loss to Philadelphia. Phillies rookie third baseman Maikel Franco capped a four-run rally by hitting a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth, ending Chapman’s string of 74 1/3 homerless innings. It was the second-longest active streak in the majors, and it came the night after the Phillies rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat Cincinnati in the bottom of the ninth. “That’s two straight games sitting there for us,” manager Bryan Price said, “and we weren’t able to finish them. And it’s not for lack of effort.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--RHP Johnny Cueto (right elbow stiffness) missed one start due to general stiffness. An MRI on May 25 revealed no structural damage. Cueto played catch May 27 and 28 and threw a bullpen session May 31. He returned to the rotation June 2.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He had not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Johnny Cueto

RHP Mike Leake

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

RHP Michael Lorenzen

RHP Raisel Iglesias

BULLPEN:

LHP Aroldis Chapman (closer)

RHP J.J. Hoover

RHP Jumbo Diaz

LHP Tony Cingrani

RHP Burke Badenhop

RHP Ryan Mattheus

RHP Jason Marquis

LHP Manny Parra

CATCHERS:

Brayan Pena

Tucker Barnhart

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Votto

2B Brandon Phillips

SS Zack Cozart

3B Todd Frazier

INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

INF/OF Kristopher Negron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Marlon Byrd

CF Billy Hamilton

RF Jay Bruce

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Skip Schumaker