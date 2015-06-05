Cincinnati Reds - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The approach is simple, the results impressive.

“I just try to play the game, not worry about stats and stuff like that,” Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips said after going 3-for-5 in Thursday’s 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “I just try to hit the ball, and hopefully nobody catches it. Only thing I did today was hit the ball where they weren‘t.”

He’s been doing that a lot lately. Thursday’s game was his fourth straight multi-hit effort, and his second straight with three hits. He is also hitting .385 on the road this season, .311 overall.

Phillips, plagued by turf toe for the better part of a month, has been doing that while batting leadoff. He has hit in that spot before, but he has also batted cleanup in his career.

“It’s all about being a trendsetter,” he said, “trying to get things going, and also trying to do the small things that get things right for the big guys that are hitting behind me. I think I’ve been doing pretty good lately. Hopefully I can keep it up for the big guys.”

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 3-5, 5.49 ERA) at Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias 1-1, 5.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Raisel Iglesias, making his third straight start Friday after a pair of relief appearances, allowed five runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings against Washington his last time out, but earned a no-decision. Iglesias opened the season with the Reds, earning a no-decision against St. Louis in a start on April 12 before being optioned to Triple-A Louisville the next day. He returned to the majors a month later, and since then is 0-1 with two no-decisions as a starter. He has never faced the Phillies.

--RHP Anthony DeSclafani pitched seven innings to beat Philadelphia on Thursday night, allowing four runs on six hits while walking two. DeSclafani, who won consecutive starts for the second time this season, was pitching before some 25 to 30 family members who made the trip from his hometown of Colts Neck, N.J., about an hour away. “It means a lot,” he said. “I feel like not everybody gets to pitch in front of family and friends. I‘m super grateful to be able to do that.” He settled down after allowing two runs in the first inning, throwing 104 pitches over seven innings, 74 of them strikes. “I thought I threw the ball OK,” he said. “I didn’t throw it great, but I was just attacking the hitters, and the defense was awesome.”

--LHP Aroldis Chapman recorded his 10th save of the season with a dominant ninth inning against Philadelphia on Thursday, striking out Maikel Franco and Cody Asche with 102 mph fastballs and Freddy Galvis with a 90 mph changeup. “That’s as good as he’s looked,” manager Bryan Price said, noting that Chapman is especially tough when he has command of his slider. He did not have such command Wednesday, when he gave up a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth to Franco, in a game the Reds lost in 11 innings.

--2B Brandon Phillips went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs against Philadelphia on Thursday. It was the fourth straight multi-hit game for Phillips, and his second straight three-hit night.

--1B Joey Votto went 0-for-4 Thursday against the Phillies, and saw an eight-game hitting streak in Philadelphia come to an end. Votto, who hit .486 in that stretch, did draw an intentional walk to extend his streak of reaching base to 13 games. He has reached in 43 of 51 games in all.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t know we lost nine straight or whatever, but it feels good that we ended that.” -- Reds 2B Brandon Phillips, who went 3-for-5 and drove in two runs in a win vs. Philadelphia on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Cincinnati Reds - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Marlon Byrd (broken right wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 3.

--C Devin Mesoraco (left hip impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 21. He had not started since April 12 except at designated hitter. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Sean Marshall (arthroscopic left shoulder surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He began throwing off flat ground in March. He underwent surgery May 20, and he might be able to resume throwing in early July.

--RHP Homer Bailey (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 29. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8.

--OF Jason Bourgeois (fractured left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return in June.

